Digital Radiography Market is expected to double its Market Size in Upcoming Years

The study on Global Digital Radiography Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (United States), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (United States), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Samsung Healthcare (United States), Canon Inc. (Japan), Konica Minolta Healthcare (Viztek) (United States), Angell Technology Co., Ltd (China), Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Carestream Health (United States) and Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Digital Radiography involves the capturing of X-ray exposure electronically, this exposure is kept in a device that converts the X-rays into a digital signal. It then helps in representing on monitors for the diagnosis. The digital radiology works in two technologies namely computed radiology (CR) and direct digital radiology (DR), which gives real-time data and reviews in no time. It actually uses the active matrix flat panels consisting of a detection layer deposited over an active matrix array of thin layer transistors and photodiodes. It helps in reducing the time improving workflows by producing higher quality images as it uses x-ray sensitive plates that directly capture data during the examination and diagnosis. The global digital radiography market is immensely impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic across the world, as one of the major testings for the disease is chest imaging. However, in some parts of the world demand is exceeding the supply leading to a shortage of radiography devices.

The Global Digital Radiography Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Direct Radiography, Computed Radiography), Application (Dental, Orthopedics, General Surgery, Veterinary, Others), Component (System {X-ray System}, Software {X-ray Software})

On 7th April 2020, Agfa-Gevaert Group announced its offering of advanced Chest+ software, for gridless bedside imaging, temporarily for free to fight against COVID-19. As a dedicated partner to healthcare providers around the world, Agfa is offering its Chest+ software upgrade free of charge, to help them cope with the COVID19 crisis. Chest imaging is a key part of triage and treatment for the new and coronavirus. The Chest+ software helps improve speed and productivity for these critical X-rays, even for care professionals who are less familiar with mobile X-ray equipment.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Digital Radiography Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Radiography Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Radiography market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Radiography Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Radiography

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Radiography Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Radiography market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Digital Radiography Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Digital Radiography Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

