Disposable Medical Mask Market to Set New Growth Story | 3M, Honeywell International, Honeywell International

The global disposable medical mask market is increasing rapidly due to the prevalence of contagious disease spreading around the world and also needs to avoid contact with any germs or airborne dust in the surrounding environment. The disposable medical masks prevent catching an infection or can reduce the effects of contaminated air on the person. It is widely used by the hospital staff and of course the people with any kind of disease. However, the supply of disposable medical mask is low as compared to the huge demand. The disposable medical mask market will boost with the increased government fundings to manufacturing companies.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Facemasks, Respirators, Dust), Application (Hospital & Clinic, Individual, Industrial, Others), Mask Level (ASTM Level 1 â€“ Low fluid resistance, ASTM Level 2 â€“ Moderate fluid resistance, ASTM Level 3 â€“ High fluid resistance), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Medical stores, Online Store, Others), Fabric (PP Spun Bond, PP Melt-blown, ES Non-woven Fabric, FFP2 Melt-blown)

Increasing Use of Disposable Medical Mask in the Prevailing Pandemic Situation

Continuous Production of Disposable Medical Mask

Market Drivers: Need to Avoid Contact from Germs, Dust and Other Infection Carrying Pathogens in Hospitals

Growing Prevalence of Contagious Virus Across the Globe

Restraints: Lack of Availability of Disposable Medical Mask Due to the Low Supply and High Demand

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

