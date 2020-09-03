Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market 2020 |Global Industry Top Leading Players, Future Growth, Regional Analysis and Forecast Research Report 2026

The global “ endoscopic ultrasound needles” market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing adoption of endoscopic aspiration in diagnostics. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Endoscopic Ultrasound Aspiration Needle (FNA), Endoscopic Ultrasound Fine Biopsy Needle (FNB)), By Needle Type (Bronchial Needle, Eternal Needle), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report further states that rapid technological advancements in endoscopy and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are likely to boost the endoscopic ultrasound needles market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, the ongoing research and development activities to utilize these needles for delivering drugs to the targeted cysts or tumors would also augment the growth of the market.

Leading Players operating in the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medi-Globe GmbH

Cook

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Other key market players

Rising Number of Diagnostic Centers to Fuel Growth in North America

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Latin America, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, in North America, the market will grow at a considerable rate owing to the rising prevalence of lung and gastrointestinal cancer. Also, an increasing number of diagnostic centers would fuel growth in this region. The American Cancer Society declared that over 27,510 cases of stomach cancer are anticipated to be diagnosed in the U.S. alone by the end of 2019.

It indicates that the market in this region will grow rapidly by 2025. In Asia Pacific and Europe, the market would expand because of the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, as well as the surging adoption of endoscopy amongst the masses.

Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Segmentation:

By Product

Endoscopic Ultrasound Aspiration Needle (FNA)

Endoscopic Ultrasound Fine Biopsy Needle (FNB)

By Needle Type

Bronchial Needle

Eternal Needle

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

