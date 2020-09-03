Erucic Acid Market Outlook Analysis 2019 to 2029

Assessment of the Global Erucic Acid Market
Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Erucic Acid market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.
The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Erucic Acid market during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Key Takeaways from the Erucic Acid Market Report
- Timeline of the technological developments within the Erucic Acid market landscape
- New product launches and innovations
- Consumption analysis of the Erucic Acid in end markets
- Scope of innovation in the Erucic Acid market
- Winning strategies of established players in the Erucic Acid market
Erucic Acid Market Segmentation
The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Erucic Acid market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:
Key players in the erucic acid market are focusing on developing erucic acid, especially for the use of antioxidants in the preservation of edible oils. Growing regulations for use of environmental friendly additives for polymer processing, lubricants, and metal-working industry is expected to boost market growth in the developed countries. Demand for erucic acid by plastic and polymer industries in China is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers for bulk orders.
Availability of Ample opportunities in Fish Feed Products
Erucic acid has a long chain of fatty acid, which is essential for any animal feed ingredient. Erucic acid is present in several feed ingredients, where fish feed has been observed to be amongst the key end use sectors. Plenty of research and development activities are being carried out by researchers to minimize side-effect of erucic acid on fish. Although, the usage of erucic acid in fish feed is in a nascent stage, with these R&D efforts it has a potential to become an important end-use sector by the end of forecast period.
Global Erucic Acid Market: Segmentation
The Erucic acid has been segmented into different parts based on grade, application, source, end use industry and region
Based on grade, the Erucic acid is segmented into:
- Erucic acid 43-50%
- Erucic acid >50%
Based on application, the Erucic acid is segmented into:
- Slip Agent
- Emollient
- Hair care and textile softening
- Pour point depressant
- Lubricants
- Food emulsifier
- Others
Based on source, the Erucic acid is segmented into:
- Rapeseed oil
- Canola
- Tame mustard
- Fish
- Others
Based on end use industry, the Erucic acid is segmented into:
- Plastic
- Printing ink
- Food
- Personal care
- Rubber
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Based on region, the Erucic acid is segmented into:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia
- Oceania
- MEA
Global Erucic Acid Market: Key Players
Global erucic acid market is moderately fragmented with the presence of large and mid-sized players. While, large players are focusing on research and development to derive long-term results, mid-sized players are aligning their concentration towards building cuctomer-relationships. Some key market participants are Bunge North America, Perdue Agribusiness, Vantage Performance Materials, Premium crops, Wilmar International Limited, Naturescrops International, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, among other prominent players.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the erucic acid, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for the erucic acid. The research report provides analysis and information according to the erucic acid segmented into grade, application, source, end use industry and region
The erucic acids report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Erucic acid segments
- Erucic acid dynamics
- Erucic acid size
- Supply & demand
- Current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & companies involved
- Technology
- Value chain
Regional analysis for erucic acid includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)
- CIS and Russia
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the erucic acid. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments of the erucic acid. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size. in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of market
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
