EVA Resin Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About EVA Resin Market:

This report studies the EVA Resin market, Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resin, also known as PEVA, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 10 to 40%, with the remainder being ethylene.

The research covers the current EVA Resin market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

DuPont (US)

ExxonMobil (US)

FPC (TW)

Hanwha Total (KR)

USI (TW)

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

Sipchem (SA)

BASF-YPC (CN)

Braskem (BR)

Westlake (US)

TPI Polene (TH)

LG Chem (KR)

Celanese (US)

Arkema (FR)

Repsol (ES)

LyondellBasell (NL)

Sumitomo Chem (JP)

Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

Lotte Chem (KR)

Total (FR)

Tosoh (JP)

Versalis/Eni (IT)

Ube (JP)

Huamei Polymer (CN)

NUC Corp (JP)

Sumsung Total (KR)

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Major Applications are as follows:

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials