The global fertilizer additive size is expected to reach to reach $3,741 million by 2023, from $3,170 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2017 to 2023. Additives are utilized in the field to improve the quality of the fertilizers and provide stability. They control the loss of nutrients in the soil and also inhibit corrosion of the transportation container.

Moreover, fertilizer additives provide anti-caking and anti-foaming characteristics to the fertilizer. The foam may coagulate on the surface thereby causing problems on the surface coatings. Fertilizers trigger insufficient absorption of nutrients by soil and plants, which leads to the loss of soil fertility and retard plant growth.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013374

Moreover, fertilizers are also available in a powdered or granular form and the chances of caking is high in these materials, thereby leading to product loss. Therefore, anti-caking agents as well as corrosion inhibitors are deployed to facilitate easy packaging and transportation. These fertilizer additives are often deployed in the production stage of the fertilizers and even mixed during their application in the field.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Clariant, KAO Corporation, Amit Trading Ltd., Novochem Group, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd., Arrmaz, Chemipol, Forbon Technology, Michelman, and Tolsa Group.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global fertilizer additive market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

The global fertilizer additives market gains demand owing to the rapid expansion of agriculture industry. Moreover, growth in agriculture sector in countries such as India and China further augment the market growth. In addition, nutrient management practices in countries such as the U.S. and Canada leads to the demand for additives in this region. However, adverse impact of agrochemicals on human health coupled with rise of organic farming is expected to hinder the market growth.

Moreover, rise in population results in shrinking of available arable land for agriculture, thereby raising pressure on farmers and agricultural associations. These factors have actively led to the market growth. Therefore, fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrate are being widely used. Also, the demand for these have increased as they are easily available and are economically priced.

The fertilizer additives market is segmented based on type, application, form, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into dust control agent, anti-caking agent, colorants, corrosion inhibitors and hydrophobing agents, anti-foam agents, and granulation aids.

Based on application, the market is segmented into mono ammonium phosphate, triple super phosphate, urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), and ammonium nitrate/calcium ammonium nitrate, and others (potassium chloride and potassium magnesium sulfate). Based on form, the market is segmented into granular, prilled, and powdered. Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013374

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Fertilizer Additives market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.