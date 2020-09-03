The global flavors (food & beverages) market was valued at $12,474 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $18,126 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2023. Flavors are essential part of the food processing industry that help to maintain the taste of a product. Food flavors are made of three components taste, smell, and color.

Food & beverage industries require flavor for different purposes, such as new product development, addition of new product line, and change in the taste of existing product. High demand for new flavors from food & beverages industry, increase in demand from fast food industries, and continuous innovation have driven the global flavors (food & beverages) market. However, rise in health awareness among the global population is expected to hamper the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Firmenich SA,Frutarom Industries Ltd.,Givaudan SA,Huabao International Holdings Limited,International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.,Kerry Group, Plc.,V. Mane Fils SA,Robertet SA,Sensient Technologies Corporation,Symrise AG,Takasago International Corporation

Companies are expanding their geographical operations in the developing regions to maintain their growth rate. For example, Givaudan SA has recently started its manufacturing plant in Nigeria to increase its customer base. Key market players are also expanding their product portfolio to maintain the market profitability. For example, Kerry Group has added barbeque flavored meat snacks brand, Meateors, which is launched to target the male consumer between the age group of 20-32.

The report offers incisive information on other market strategies, such as collaboration, acquisition, and innovation. In addition, provide a deeper understanding of the segments of the global flavors (food & beverages) market based on type, end user, and geography. The type segment includes natural flavor and artificial flavor market, while the natural flavors are expected to be used in their natural form or processed form.

Beverage companies in the U.S. and Europe prefer to use natural flavors. Artificial flavors are chemically derived and widely used in beverage industries. The end user segment consists of beverages, savory & snacks, bakery & confectioneries, dairy & frozen products, and animal & pet foods.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Flavors (Food & Beverages) market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

