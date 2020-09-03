Flip-top Bottle Market Insights on Emerging Scope 2027

Flip-top Bottle Market: An overview

Flip-top bottles are gaining traction due to the convenience of reclosing and protection they offer. Consumers prefer flip-top bottles because as it eliminates the need to remove and close the bottle cap like conventional bottles. Also, a flip-top bottle is also known as swing-top bottle which is usually used for packaging of carbonated beverages and mineral water. The flip-top bottle gives an ease as it can be opened and resealed repeatedly without any bottle opener. These flip-top bottle are easy to carry, eco-friendly, and have no wax linings.

As the consumers are becoming more aware about the harmful effects of BPA (bisphenol A) on human body as well as the environment, the demand for BPA free products is on the rise. Thus, BPA free flip top bottles market is expected to have a positive outlook in the years to come. Usually, its cap is made of rubber, ceramic or plastic.

Flip-top Bottle Market: Dynamics

One of the easiest way a manufacturer can stand-out in crowded and competitive market is by highlighting product packaging that is totally unique in relation to others in the market and therefore, the manufacturers of flip-top bottle are producing BPA free reusable bottles with many designs which are cost effective, safe for drinking and easily available in the market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF sample of this report

Plastic flip-top bottle is preferred over glass because glass flip-top bottles are fragile and need care while handling. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is utilized for the packaging of carbonated beverages because of its highly effective moisture and gas barrier properties and furthermore has a solid structure with great strength. Such kind of packaging helps in conserving liquid for longer time. From juices to drinks, customers are shifting on the flip-top bottle as it can be frequently opened and sealed back.

Also, during the manufacturing of BPA free flip-top bottles, very few toxins are released into the atmosphere giving a smaller carbon footprint as compared to conventional plastic bottle. The development is expected to be seen across various drink items like juices, non-dairy beverages, and others. The flip-top bottle trend has created a demand for economical packaging solutions especially in the beverage industry. The flip-top bottles are also used for packaging & storage of cosmetics and skincare products. Therefore, flip-top bottle market is expected to grow further in coming years.

Flip-top Bottle Market: Segmentation

The segmentation of flip-top bottle market is done based on the following segments-

By material, the flip-top bottle market has been segmented as follows:

Plastic PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) PP (Poly Propylene) PC (Poly Carbonate) LDPE (Low density polyethylene) HDPE (High density polyethylene)

Metal

Glass

By end user industry, the flip-top bottle market has been segmented as follows:

Mineral water

Fruit juices

Carbonated drinks

Others

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report

Flip-top Bottle Market: Regional Outlook

North America accounts for a major share in the global flip-top bottle, as the regional consumption of beverages and bottled-water is high in the region. Other regions which are gradually moving towards ensuring marine safety are Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa have started using recyclable flip-top bottles and thus the demand for recyclable materials for bottles is poised to increase in these regions. China is coming up with eco-friendly flip-top bottles because of the stringent government regulations on single-use plastic ban in the country.

High consumption of carbonated beverages in Europe is expected to oversee the regional demand for flip-top bottles in the coming years.