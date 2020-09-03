Floating Dock Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Floating Dock Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Floating Dock. A Report, titled “Global Floating Dock Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Floating Dock manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Floating Dock Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

A floating dock, floating pier or floating jetty is a platform or ramp supported by pontoons. It is usually joined to the shore with a gangway. The pier is usually held in place by vertical poles referred to as pilings, which are embedded in the seafloor or by anchored cables.Frequently used in marinas, this type of pier maintains a fixed vertical relationship to watercraft secured to it, independent of tidal, river or lake elevation.

As the second largest market of floating dock in the world, Europe floating dock market is quite important for relative enterprises. Some of the global leading floating dock manufacturers such as Bellingham Marine, Marinetek and Meeco Sullivan are leaders of floating dock in Europe.Compared with the market growth rate in North America, the market growth rate of floating dock in Europe is relatively slower. But Europe floating dock also has experienced overall increasing trend over the past five years. In 2012, it is estimated that there was about 2.3 Million Sqft of floating dock was sold in Europe, which brought revenue of about 97 Million US$. And the figure was estimated at 2.6 Million Sqft and 108 Million US$.There are mainly four types of floating docks in the Europe market, which include concrete floating docks, wooden floating docks, metal floating docks and plastic floating docks. With different advantage and disadvantage, the types share of these floating docks is stable overall. But according to our investigation, concrete and wooden floating docks are forecasted to have growing market share. And wooden floating docks is forecasted to have small reducing market share, mainly because of the cost and environment factor.

Concrete Floating Dock

Wood Floating Dock

Metal Floating Dock

Plastic Floating Dock

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Residential

Commercial