The global food enzymes market was worth USD 2.7 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Food enzymes, such as protease, amylase and lipase, are complex bioingredients that break down proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins and fats, among other nutrients present in the food into simpler forms. They are primarily used for improving the texture, flavor and fragrance of food products through the process of fermentation. They also aid significantly in the preservation, coagulation and tenderization of beverages and bakery and dairy products.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-enzymes-market/requestsample
Global Food Enzymes Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the thriving food and beverage industry that uses enzymes for various purposes, including protein processing, baking confectionary items, producing cheese and brewing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, shifting dietary preferences of consumers toward organic and natural food products is also providing a boost to the market growth. Also, owing to busy schedules and hectic lifestyles of the consumers, there is an increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food products that use these enzymes for improving the shelf-life of the products. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1624&flag=C
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Food Enzymes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Source
5.5 Market Breakup by Formulation
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Carbohydrase
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Amylase
6.1.2.2 Cellulase
6.1.2.3 Lactase
6.1.2.4 Pectinase
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Protease
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Lipase
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Microorganisms
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Bacteria
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Fungi
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Plants
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Animals
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Formulation
8.1 Powder
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Liquid
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Beverages
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Processed Foods
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Dairy Products
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Bakery Products
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Confectionery Products
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 DowDuPont
15.3.2 Amway (KLSE: AMWAY)
15.3.3 BASF
15.3.4 DSM
15.3.5 Novozymes
15.3.6 Chr. Hansen
15.3.7 Kerry Group
15.3.8 Biocatalysts
15.3.9 Puratos Group
15.3.10 Advanced Enzyme Tech
15.3.11 Sequence Biotech
15.3.12 Amano Enzyme
15.3.13 Aum Enzymes
15.3.14 Bioseutica
15.3.15 Dyadic International Inc.
For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-enzymes-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group