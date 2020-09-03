Food Humectants Market 2020: Industry Size, Trends and Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2027

Food humectants are hygroscopic additives for keeping food products moist. Humectants are able to attract and retain moisture by absorbing water vapor to the food products surface. The most common food humectants used in the food sector are polyols. Polyols belong to the family of very effective humectant compounds with odorless, colorless, and sweet-tasting properties. It is regularly used in many applications as it works as bulking and thickening agents and sugar substitutes for many food products. The most popular polyols are maltitol, xylitol, sorbitol, erythritol, glycerin, and MPG depending on the final application, and local food regulations are used in various applications like bakery, confectionery, dairy, and many others.

The food humectant market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the growing consumption of bakery products with better shelf life and increasing consumer preference for sugarless and low-calorie foods. Moreover, rising disposable income of consumers in developed and developing regions, the consumers are willing to spend more on bakery & confectionery products such as cookies, biscuits along with functional & nutritional foods, fruit & vegetable juices, health supplements, etc. which further influence the demand for food humectants globally.

Top Key Players:

Acme Hardesty Co.

Archer Daniels Midland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Brenntag AG

Cargill, Inc.

Corbion N.V.

Galactic

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

