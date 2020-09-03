Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market 2020 Global Future Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, such as Rift Valley Fever and SARS, will be the key driver in the global “foot and mouth disease vaccine market” growth in the forecast period. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that a billion illness cases arise from zoonotic diseases annually. Furthermore, 60% of the globally reported infectious diseases have had zoonotic diseases as the main causative factor. The global foot and mouth disease vaccine market size is set for rapid expansion as there has been an increasing number of livestock around the world. Moreover, globalization has aided growth of trade in meat and meat products which has made zoonotic diseases even more widespread than before.

Trending Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market report offers an elaborative analysis of numerous factors affecting the global market. These include opportunities, growth drivers, threats, key developments, and restraints. In addition to this, the report can further help in analyzing, segmenting, and defining the market based on different segments. It strategically analyzes several strategies such as product innovations, mergers, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions adopted by players in the industry.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Biogenesis Bagó

Godrej Agrovet Limited

Indian Immunologicals Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Limor de Colombia

Increasing Livestock Population to Fuel Market Growth

The global foot and mouth disease vaccine market is expected to gain from the rapidly rising livestock population, according to the Fortune Business Insights report. Diseases such as the FMD can potentially infect a large number of people in a very short time as the interaction and exchange between people and animals becomes more frequent and unrestricted. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN estimates that the demand for meat in low and middle income countries will increase by about 80% by 2030 and will reach close to 200% by 2050. Greater livestock breeding will up the demand for better animal healthcare which will significantly augment the global foot and mouth disease vaccine market in the near future.

Asia-Pacific to Register Decent CAGR; North America to Lead the Pack

Among regions, North America, followed by Europe, is anticipated to have the largest stake in the global foot and mouth disease vaccine market share in the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, increasing public and private investment in FMD vaccine research and rising livestock numbers are expected to be the key factors driving the global foot and mouth disease vaccine market revenue in the region. Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are seen to be emerging regions possessing vast growth potential for the market for FMD.

Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) Vaccine Market Segmentation:

By Animal

Bovine

Ovine

Caprine

Porcine

Others

By Vaccine

Conventional Vaccines

Emergency Vaccines

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

