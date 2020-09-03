Gelling Fibres Market Analysis and Demand with Future Forecast to 2026

The global gelling fibres market is anticipated to gain traction from rising risk of injuries and wounds especially in aged population. Fortune Business Insights recently published a report, titled “Gelling Fibres Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Gelling Fibre with Silver Ions, Gelling Fibres without Silver Ions), By Material Type (Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), Polyvinyl Alcohol), By End User (Hospitals & Trauma Centers, Speciality Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026” offers some of the valuable insights on factors driving growth of the market. As per a study conducted by the National Centre for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC), around 23.1% people aged less than 75 years succumbed to death in the year 2015. These people died suffering from injuries or wounds. This is further expected to increase the use of gelling cellulose fibers for dressing wounds.

Leading Players operating in the Gelling Fibres Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Mölnlycke Health Care AB,

Crawford Healthcare Limited,

Smith & Nephew,

DermaRite Industries, LLC.,

Safe n’ Simple,

Cardinal Health,

ConvaTec Inc.,

Gentell Corp.

others

Segmentation of the Global Gelling Fibres Market

By Product Type

Gelling Fibre with Silver Ions

Gelling Fibres without Silver Ions

By Material Type

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Polyvinyl Alcohol

By End User

Hospitals & Trauma Centers

Speciality Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

