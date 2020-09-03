Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Tremendous Growth, Current Trends, Revenue Assessment, Market Share And Market Dynamics

The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, and so others.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market accounted for USD 3.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% forecast to 2025

High adoption of robots for personal use such as companionship and entertainment.

Support from governments worldwide to develop modern technologies.

Increasing aging population worldwide boosting the demand for AI-based robots for elderly assistance.

Huge implementation and investment costs.

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

The global artificial intelligence robots market can be segmented into robots, offering, technology, end user and geographical segments.

Based on robots, the market is segmented into industrial and service robots.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware is sub segmented into storage devices, network devices and processors.

The software is sub segmented into AI platforms and AI solutions.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and context awareness and computer vision.

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Research and academia, Transportation, Retail and e-commerce and others (oil and gas, and advertising).

Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., Siemens, General Electric, Micron Technology, Samsung, Xillinx, Iteris, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. and Raven Industries

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Artificial Intelligence Robots Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence Robots Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

