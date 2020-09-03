Global Automotive Telematics Solution Market Size, Revenue Growth Opportunities And Geographical Forecast Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global automotive telematics solution market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Automotive Telematics Solution Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Applications (Vehicle Tracking, Fleet Management), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light, Heavy Commercial Vehicles ), By Distribution Channel (OEM , Aftermarket) and By Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-telematics-solution-market-100332

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other automotive telematics solution market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the major players in the global automotive telematics market:

ID Systems Inc.

Autotrac

Teletrac Inc.

Trimble Navigations and Omnitracs LLC

FleetmaticsIrL Limited

DigiCore

MiX Telematics

Airbiquity Inc

Masternaut Limited

Telogis

TomTom Telematics

“Increasing Demand For Diagnostic Data To Act As A Driver For The Automotive Telematics Market”

The implementation of stringent regulations to promote vehicles and passenger safety is likely to drive the growth of the automotive telematics market. Other aspects such as increased sales of mid and premium segment vehicles, growing inclination toward entertainment services, technological developments in 5G technology and autonomous vehicles are likely to boost the global market. The escalating demand for upgraded vehicle performance is driving the growth of the telematics solutions market.

The navigation and safety area is predicted to acquire the maximum share in the automotive telematics market. The segment is driven by increasing consumer demand and rising adoption by automotive OEMs. Advancements in processing capabilities of the telematics control unit have introduced innovative features such as interactive voice-based command interfaces that are integrated into vehicles. The increasing improvements in the felid of semi-autonomous vehicles and the production of premium cars are offering innovative driver safety features besides the 3D navigation services.

Increased developments in semi-autonomous vehicles and high-end cars are offering progressive driver safety. Besides that, various new passenger cars provide a free trail for infotainment services. however, the plan for renewal subscription is essential after the free trial is completed. The increasing demand for traffic and routing facilities along with continuous infrastructural developments are also expected to drive the telematics.

View press release for more information @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/Automotive-Telematics-Solution-Market-Global-Trends-Segmentation-and-Opportunities-Forecast-To-2026-2020-07-30

Regional Analysis for Automotive Telematics Solution Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Automotive Telematics Solution Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Automotive Telematics Solution Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Automotive Telematics Solution Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Interchangeable Lens Market Size, Share, Demand And Remarkable Growth Rate Till 2026

Internet of Things Market Size, Share, Revenue, End Users And Forecast Till 2026

Process Spectroscopy Market Size, Analysis By Segmentation And Graphical Overview Forecast To 2026

Speech and Voice Recognition Market Segmentation, Research Methodology And Revenue Growth Forecast Till 2026

Video on Demand Market Size, Key Technology And Industry Trends Forecast Till 2026

Location Based Services Market Size, Industry Share, Total Revenue Growth Rate by Key Players Forecast Till 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245