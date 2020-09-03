Global Door Entry Systems Market 1Q 2018: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

The global Global Door Entry Systems market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Global Door Entry Systems market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
Global Global Door Entry Systems market report on the basis of market players
Segment by Type, the Door Entry Systems market is segmented into
Card-based
Video/Audio Systems
Biometric Systems
Other
In 2018, Card-based accounted for a major share of 39% in the global Door Entry Systems market. And this product segment is poised to reach to a volume of 2079 (K Units) by 2025 from 1264.3 (K Units) in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Door Entry Systems market is segmented into
Residential
Commercial
In Door Entry Systems market, Residential segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 4950.9 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.18% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Door Entry Systems will be promising in the Residential field in the next couple of years.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Door Entry Systems Market Share Analysis
Door Entry Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Door Entry Systems product introduction, recent developments, Door Entry Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Dormakaba
ADT LLC
Schneider Electric
SIEMENS
BOSCH Security
SALTO
NSC
ABB
IDEMIA
Panasonic
DDS Ltd
Southco
HID Global
Legrand
ZKTeco
Fujitsu
Gallagher
