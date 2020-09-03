Global High performance Data Analytics Market Tremendous Growth, Current Trends, Revenue Assessment, Market Share And Market Dynamics

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global High performance Data Analytics Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This High performance Data Analytics business research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. This research report focuses on the several analysis viewpoints, market rankings, industry key points, and business profiles that integrate together and form a platform. This platform looks into the solutions in relation to import/export data, global sales, market rivalry, value chain analysis, and many more.

Global high performance data analytics (HPDA) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 235.48 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus and need for providing real-time analysis of large sets of data.

By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Data Type (Unstructured, Semi-Structured, Structured), Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Academia & Research, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunications, Others)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Higher processing speed and quicker analysis time associated with this technology amid significant rise in the amount of data generated globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Significant rise in the generation of data/information from a number of end-use industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

[Some of the players covered in the study are Intel Corporation; Cisco; IBM Corporation; Cray Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Software AG; Teradata; Oracle; Atos SE; Red Hat, Inc.; Microsoft and others]

Key Market Competitors: High performance Data Analytics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the high performance data analytics (HPDA) market are Intel Corporation; Cisco; IBM Corporation; Cray Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Software AG; Teradata; Oracle; Atos SE; Red Hat, Inc.; Microsoft; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Dell; Google; Datameer, Inc.; Splunk Inc. and ALTERYX, INC.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Software AG announced that they had acquired TreadMiner NV, which will help in complementing the service and product offerings already available with Software AG. TreadMiner NV is a web-based analytics platform providing patterns, and any irregularities in the production of various organizations.

In August 2016, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP announced that they had agreed to acquire SGI, for an approximate amount of USD 275 million. This acquisition will help in establishing a global leader of Hewlett Packard for providing high-performance computing solutions such as, analytics, data management for various industrial verticals.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

