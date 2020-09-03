Global Home Furniture Market 2020 Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis 2024

Global “Home Furniture Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Home Furniture market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Home Furniture Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Bedroom Furniture Segment

The rising demand for multifunctional furniture is expected to bolster the growth prospects of the bedroom segment. With an expanding global population, the real estate prices have plummeted significantly in most parts of the world, especially in cities and urban areas. This has led to a considerable reduction in house sizes. As rooms are getting smaller, customers are increasingly looking for furniture that is compact and easily movable to allow for efficient use of the available space. To cater to such requirements, the vendor companies have introduced multifunctional furniture with storage facilities. Most modern furniture products, like tables and beds, come with additional storage spaces.

Living Room and Dining Room Furniture Segment

This market segment includes furniture used in living rooms, parlors, lounges, lobbies, and dining rooms. This segment includes sofas, chairs, coffee and dining tables, bookshelves, and other pieces of furniture for storage. The global home furniture market focuses on furniture that is made primarily of wood and used in living and dining rooms. It includes a bar, coffee, and other occasional side tables, dining and buffet tables, TV and media stands, bookshelves, wine, and other cabinets, chests, and other living and dining room storage furniture.

Detailed TOC of Home Furniture Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Trends Influencing the Global Home Furniture Market

4.5 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Home Furniture Market

4.6 Millennials and the Housing Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Global Home Furniture Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Furniture

5.1.1.1 Living Room and Dining Room Furniture

5.1.1.2 Bedroom Furniture

5.1.1.3 Kitchen Furniture

5.1.1.4 Lamps and Lighting Furniture

5.1.1.5 Plastic and Other Furniture

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline

5.2.2 Online

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 South America

5.3.3

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ikea

6.1.2 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

6.1.3 Williams-Sonoma Inc.

6.1.4 Target Corporation

6.1.5 Wayfair Inc.

6.1.6 Home Depot Inc.

6.1.7 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

6.1.8 Heritage Home Group

6.1.9 La-Z-Boy

6.1.10 Rooms To Go

6.1.11 Mattress Firm

6.1.12 Herman Miller *

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL HOME FURNITURE MARKET

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9 APPENDIX

