Global Impact of Covid-19 on Belgium Public Safety & Security Market – 2017-2022 Industry to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast

Market Surge: 2015 2020 CAGR 13.4%. Four Times the 2000-2015 CAGR. 54 Sub-markets

In light of the March 2016 terror carnage in Brussels airport and subway station, it proved that the past security measures are simply not working; a major overhaul of Belgium’s internal security infrastructure and funding is already in progress. This report forecasts a 2015-2020 market CAGR of 13.4%, four times the country 2000-2015 CAGR.

The report covers both the Belgian Homeland Security & Public Safety markets since in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications and present the same business opportunities (e.g., police equipment is used for three sectors: counter terror, counter crime and illegal immigration).

This report is published as one of our “Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis Series” reports (concurrently with 9 other published and a dozen pipeline reports to be published soon).

Belgium Counter Terror & Public Safety Market is boosted by the following drivers:

The complexity, planning and carnage of the Brussels terror attacks shook the Belgian government and public. The March 2016 Brussels bombings and the November 2015 Paris carnage have made it plain that the scale of the threat posed by the Islamic State to Belgium is far larger than most Belgians had previously thought. That threat is no longer limited to the radicalization of the approximately 450 Belgian citizens who left Belgium to fight alongside the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Belgian authorities assert that as of early 2015, about 380 Belgians have tried to leave in order to fight in Syria and Iraq and that 330 have succeeded in doing so; official sources also estimate that 180 individuals from Belgium are in the region or en route.

ISIS terror threats coupled with the surge in entry of migrants are alarming and show no signs of declining. Present measures are simply not working; a complete Belgium-wide overhaul of the internal security strategy is essential.

2016 will probably be remembered as a watershed year for Belgium’s internal security market, with a number of different developments converging to mark a major turning point.

The Belgian police forces are ill-equipped to encounter 21 st century terrorists who use cutting-edge communication means, conduct exceptional pre-attack intelligence, and have been trained by ISIS on how to plan and conduct modern day guerrilla warfare using modern weapons.

The Belgian market for security and safety products are served by EU defense and security companies. Even with a preference for EU manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of price and performance. They do not encounter any direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual-use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 467-page two-volume + one* report includes:

What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 467 pages, 64 tables and 154 figures, this two-volume + one* report covers 9 vertical, 9 technologic and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

A. Market data is analyzed via 3 orthogonal perspectives:

With a highly fragmented Homeland Security & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 9 Vertical Markets including: Airport Security Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Intelligence Agencies Critical Infrastructure Protection Police Modernization & Other 1 st Responders Public Events & Safe City Building & Perimeter Security CBRN Security & Safety Other Vertical Markets (including: Maritime Security, Mass Transportation Security and Oil-Gas Industry Security)



By 3 Revenue Sources including: Products Sales Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment Planning, Training and Consulting



By 9 Technology Markets including: Cybersecurity Counter Terror & Crime IT Communication Systems & Devices Biometrics Video Surveillance Technologies Intrusion Detection Systems Border & Perimeter Security Technologies Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies Other Technologies (including: C2/C4ISR Systems, NLW, Counter IED, Personal Protective Gear and more)



B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors Business opportunities SWOT analysis Competitive analysis Business environment The 2015-2022 market segmented by 51 submarkets

C. This report addresses the Homeland Security & Public Safety dual-use products markets:

76% of the Belgium market revenues derive from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.

D. The report includes the following 5 appendices:

Appendix A: Belgium Counter Terror & Public Safety Agencies Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook Appendix D: The European Migration Crisis Appendix E: Abbreviations

E. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

F. The report provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020

G. The report discusses directly and indirectly the following 90 technologies:

Access Control Systems Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection Biometrics Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners Border & Perimeter Barriers C2/C4ISR Systems Capacitance Sensors Fence CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification Chemical Agent Detection Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems Communication Systems & Devices Cybersecurity Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents Desktop ETD Devices Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Dumb Fences Electronic Fencing Emergency Management IT Systems Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems E-Passports Fiber Optic Fence Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Hand Held Metal Detectors Handheld ETD Devices Homeland Security & Public Safety IT Systems Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS) Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening IED Placement Detection Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT Intelligence Community Big Data IT Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS) Intelligence Services IT Interoperable Communication Systems Intrusion Detection Systems Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS) Liquid Explosives Detection Devices Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET) Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems Metal detection Portals Multimodal Biometric Systems Narcotics Trace Detection Devices Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW) Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems Other Security Technologies People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals Perimeter Security Technologies Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear Personal Body Armor Platform as a Service (PaaS) Police Modernization Systems and Devices Ported Coax Buried Line Fence Rescue & Recovery Equipment Respiratory Protective Equipment Satellite Based Maritime Tracking Shoe Scanners Siren Systems SkyBitz Global Locating System Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection Strain Sensitive Cables Fence Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization Taut Wire Fence Text Alert Systems The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP) Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints VBIED Detonation Neutralization Vehicle & Container Screening Systems Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors Vehicle Screening ETD Systems Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence Video Analytics Video Surveillance Visa & Passport related IT Voice Alert Systems Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems X-ray Screening systems

H. The supplementary (*) (**) report: “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” (updated in May 2016) provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:

The Global Industry 2016 status

Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry

The Market Trends

Vendor – Government Relationship

Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022

The Industry Business Models & Strategies

Market Entry Challenges

The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Price Elasticity

Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

I. The supplementary* “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry 2016 Edition” report provides updated (May 2016) and extensive information (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) on the 119 leading Homeland Security and Public Safety Vendors in the industry, namely:

3M 3i-MIND 3VR 3xLOGIC ABB Accenture ACTi Corporation ADT Security Services AeroVironment Inc. Agent Video Intelligence Airbus Defence and Space Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group) ALPHAOPEN American Science & Engineering Inc. Anixter Aralia Systems AT&T Inc. Augusta Systems Austal Avigilon Corporation Aware Axis AxxonSoft Ayonix BAE Systems BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd BioLink Solutions Boeing Bollinger Shipyards, Inc Bosch Security Systems Bruker Corporation BT Camero Cassidian CelPlan China Security & Surveillance, Inc. Cisco Systems Citilog Cognitec Systems GmbH Computer Network Limited (CNL) Computer Sciences Corporation CrossMatch Diebold DRS Technologies Inc. DVTel Elbit Systems Ltd. Elsag Datamat Emerson Electric Ericsson ESRI FaceFirst Finmeccanica SpA Firetide Fulcrum Biometrics LLC G4S General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. General Dynamics Corporation Getac Technology Corporation Hanwha Techwin Harris Corporation Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hexagon AB Honeywell International Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd IBM IndigoVision Intel Security IntuVision Inc iOmniscient IPConfigure IPS Intelligent Video Analytics Iris ID Systems, Inc. IriTech Inc. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. ISS L-3 Security & Detection Systems Leidos, Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation MACROSCOP MDS Mer group Milestone Systems A/S Mirasys Motorola Solutions, Inc. National Instruments NEC Corporation NICE Systems Northrop Grumman Corporation Nuance Communications, Inc. ObjectVideo Panasonic Corporation Pelco Pivot3 Proximex QinetiQ Limited Rapiscan Systems, Inc. Raytheon Rockwell Collins, Inc. Safran S.A. Salient Sciences Schneider Electric SeeTec Siemens Smart China (Holdings) Limited Smiths Detection Inc. Sony Corp. Speech Technology Center Suprema Inc. Synectics Plc Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd Texas Instruments Textron Inc. Thales Group Total Recall Unisys Corporation Verint Vialogy LLC Vigilant Technology Zhejiang Dahua Technology

1 Summary 2 Belgium Homeland Security & Public-Safety: Market Background 3 Terror Challenges 3.1 Terror Attack Statistics 3.2 Brussels March 2016 Terror Attacks 4 Belgium Crime-Related Security Market Background 5 Belgium Terror Threats & Counter Terror Strategy 5.1 The New Realities of Terror 5.2 Terror & Counter Terror Policy 6 Belgium Homeland Security & Public Safety Market SWOT Analysis 6.1 Strengths 6.2 Weaknesses 6.3 Opportunities 6.4 Threats 7 Key Vendors 8 Belgium Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2015-2022 8.1 Belgium Homeland Security & Public Safety Market By Revenue Category – 2015-2022 8.1.1 2015 Market Data & 2016-2022 Market Forecast By Revenue Source 8.1.2 Market Dynamics By Revenue Source – 2016-2022 8.1.3 Market Breakdown By Revenue Source 8.2 Belgium Homeland Security & Public Safety Technology Markets – 2015-2022 8.2.1 2015 Market Data & 2016-2022 Market Forecast by Vertical Sub-Markets 8.2.2 Market Dynamics by Vertical Sub-Markets – 2016-2022 8.2.3 Market Breakdown by Vertical Sub-Markets 8.3 Belgium Homeland Security & Public Safety Technology Markets- 2015-2022 8.3.1 2015 Market Data & 2016-2022 Market Forecast by Technology Sub-Markets VERTICAL MARKETS 9 Belgium Airport Security Market – 2016-2022 9.1 Market Definition 9.2 Overview 9.3 Aviation Security Threats 9.4 Aviation Cybersecurity 9.5 Belgium Aviation Security: Market Background 9.6 Belgium Airports Screened Passengers Statistics 9.7 Aviation Security Screening Technologies 9.7.1 X-ray Screening 9.7.2 Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) 9.7.3 Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) 9.7.4 Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear Detection System 9.7.4.1 Millimeter Wave Imaging Systems 9.7.5 Freight Forwarders 9.7.6 Customs 9.7.7 Aviation Passenger Screening Technologies Outlook: 2014-2022 9.7.8 Checked Baggage Screening Market 9.7.9 Counter-MANPAD Market 9.8 Air Cargo Screening Technologies & Markets 9.8.1 Air Cargo Outlook 9.8.2 Air Cargo Related Security Risks 9.8.3 Air-Cargo Supply Chain Security 9.8.4 Airport Perimeter Security Technologies & Markets 9.8.5 Belgium Aviation Security Market Business Opportunities & C …

