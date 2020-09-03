Global Impact of Covid-19 on UK Public Safety Security Market – 2017-2022 Industry to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast

UK Counter Terror Market Surge: 2015 2020 CAGR 11.4%. Granulated Into 51 Sub-markets

The UK is facing security problems with a far greater reach than its economic ones. ISIS terror threats are alarming and show no signs of declining.

The present UK security measures, which have been effective in the past, cannot meet the 21st century ISIS-inspired terror tactics (following 5 years of security agencies’ budget and personnel cuts). A revision of the UK security infrastructure and funding is already underway.

The transformation of the UK security infrastructure and SDMR budgets is best expressed in the words of David Cameron, UK Prime Minister, in the aftermath of the Brussels carnage: “They could just as well be attacks in Britain or in France or Germany, or elsewhere in Europe and we need to stand together against these appalling terrorists and make sure they can never win“.

Following a 5-year CAGR of 2-3%, this UK SDMR forecasts a 4-fold increase in the 2015-2020 market, at a CAGR of 11.3% .

The UK Security Market Forecast covers the Homeland Security Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety markets since, in most cases, products and services have dual or triple use applications and present the same business opportunities (e.g., biometric modalities are used for the following three sectors: counter-crime, immigration enforcement and counter terror).

The UK security market is set to undergo a major transformation from 2016-2022 through the following drivers:

According to the British intelligence organizations (March 2016), at least 800 people from the UK have traveled to support or fight for jihadist organizations in Syria and Iraq. Approximately 400 have since returned to the UK. A further 600 British citizens have been caught trying to join ISIS.

The 2015 Paris, and the March 2016 Brussels terrorist attacks have focused greater attention on the threats posed by international terrorists and acted as a spur for UK authorities to enhance emergency planning and response capabilities.

UK, the 5 th largest economy in the world with a 2015 GDP of approximately $2.9 trillion, can invest “whatever it takes” to protect its citizens from the looming risks of terrorism and immigration.

largest economy in the world with a 2015 GDP of approximately $2.9 trillion, can invest “whatever it takes” to protect its citizens from the looming risks of terrorism and immigration. While the UK has a tradition of quite effective coordination among its competing counter terror and public safety agencies, some inter-agencies coordination problems are an obstacle to harmonized efforts to carry out the country counter terror and public safety missions. This phenomenon increases the national markets due to duplication of purchased systems.

The UK market for security & safety products is sophisticated and well served. Local defense and security companies are well entrenched in the UK security market. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of price and innovation. They do not encounter any direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the UK Homeland security industry. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 485-page two-volume + one (*) market report include:

What will the UK HLS market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the UK Homeland Security & Public Safety managers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 485 Pages, 65 Tables and 151 Figures, this 2-volume + one(*) report covers 9 Vertical, 9 Technology and 3 Revenue Source Submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

Why Buy this Report?

A. This is the only report that addresses the Public Safety dual-use markets:

76% of the UK market revenues emanate from dual-use products. For example, cybersecurity systems are used to address both cyber-crime and cyber-terror. Decision-makers forming their strategy need a complete view of this overlapping market both independently and in their intersections.

B. Market data is analyzed via 3 key perspectives:

With a highly fragmented & Public Safety market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 9 Vertical Markets including: Airport Security Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Intelligence Agencies Critical Infrastructure Protection Police Modernization & Other 1 st Responders Public Events & Safe City Building & Perimeter Security CBRN Security & Safety Other Vertical Markets



By 3 Revenue Sources including: Products Sales Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment Planning, Training and Consulting



By 8 Technology Markets including: Cybersecurity Counter Terror & Crime IT Communication Systems & Devices Biometrics Video Surveillance Technologies Intrusion Detection Systems Border & Perimeter Security Technologies Explosives & Weapons Detection Technologies



C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors Business opportunities SWOT analysis Competitive analysis Business environment The 2015-2022 market segmented by 51 submarkets

D. The UK homeland security and public safety market report includes the following 5 appendices:

Appendix A: UK Counter Terror & Public Safety Agencies Appendix B: European Security Related Product Standards Appendix C: The European Union Challenges and Outlook Appendix D: The European Migration Crisis Appendix E: Abbreviations

E. The UK market report addresses over 90 technologies including:

Access Control Systems Automated Border Control (ABC) Gates Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection Biometrics Biosecurity and Biosafety Devices & Systems Bio-Terror & Infectious Disease Early Alert System Devices & Systems Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners Border & Perimeter Barriers C2/C4ISR Systems Capacitance Sensors Fence CBRN and Hazmat Personal Protective Gear Cell Broadcast Mass Emergency Notification Chemical Agent Detection Chemical, HAZMAT & Nuclear Detection Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems Communication Systems & Devices Cybersecurity Decontamination of CBRN & HAZMAT Incidents Desktop ETD Devices Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Dumb Fences Electronic Fencing Emergency Management IT Systems Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Devices & Systems E-Passports Fiber Optic Fence Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Hand Held Metal Detectors Handheld ETD Devices Homeland Security & Public Safety IT Systems Human Portable Radiation Detection Systems (HPRDS) Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening IED Placement Detection Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) IT Intelligence Community Big Data IT Intelligence Community Cloud Infrastructure IT Intelligence Community Software as a Service (SaaS) Intelligence Services IT Interoperable Communication Systems Intrusion Detection Systems Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS) Liquid Explosives Detection Devices Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems Maritime Awareness Global Network (MAGNET) Mass Emergency Notification Devices & Systems Metal detection Portals Multimodal Biometric Systems Narcotics Trace Detection Devices Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems Non-Lethal Weapons(NLW) Nuclear/Radiological Detection Devices & Systems Other Security Technologies People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals Perimeter Security Technologies Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear Personal Body Armor Platform as a Service (PaaS) Police Modernization Systems and Devices Ported Coax Buried Line Fence Rescue & Recovery Equipment Respiratory Protective Equipment Satellite Based Maritime Tracking Shoe Scanners Siren Systems SkyBitz Global Locating System Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection Strain Sensitive Cables Fence Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization Taut Wire Fence Text Alert Systems The Advanced Spectroscopic Portals (ASP) Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints VBIED Detonation Neutralization Vehicle & Container Screening Systems Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors Vehicle Screening ETD Systems Vibration Sensors Mounted on Fence Video Analytics Video Surveillance Visa & Passport related IT Voice Alert Systems Wide Area Communications and Tracking Technology X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems X-ray Screening systems

F. The UK market report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

G. The UK Market analysis provides the number of passengers and number of screened cabin & checked-in baggage and luggage at each of the major airports by 2016 & 2020

H. The supplementary (*) report (updated by May 2016) provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:

The Global Industry 2016 status

Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry

The Market Trends

Vendor – Government Relationship

Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022

The Industry Business Models & Strategies

Market Entry Challenges

The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Price Elasticity

Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

I. The supplementary report provides updated (May 2016) and extensive information (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) on the 119 leading vendors in the industry, namely:

3M 3i-MIND 3VR 3xLOGIC ABB Accenture ACTi Corporation ADT Security Services AeroVironment Inc. Agent Video Intelligence Airbus Defence and Space Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group) ALPHAOPEN American Science & Engineering Inc. Anixter Aralia Systems AT&T Inc. Augusta Systems Austal Avigilon Corporation Aware Axis AxxonSoft Ayonix BAE Systems BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd BioLink Solutions Boeing Bollinger Shipyards, Inc Bosch Security Systems Bruker Corporation BT Camero Cassidian CelPlan China Security & Surveillance, Inc. Cisco Systems Citilog Cognitec Systems GmbH Computer Network Limited (CNL) Computer Sciences Corporation CrossMatch Diebold DRS Technologies Inc. DVTel Elbit Systems Ltd. Elsag Datamat Emerson Electric Ericsson ESRI FaceFirst Finmeccanica SpA Firetide Fulcrum Biometrics LLC G4S General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. General Dynamics Corporation Getac Technology Corporation Hanwha Techwin Harris Corporation Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hexagon AB Honeywell International Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd IBM IndigoVision Intel Security IntuVision Inc iOmniscient IPConfigure IPS Intelligent Video Analytics Iris ID Systems, Inc. IriTech Inc. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. ISS L-3 Security & Detection Systems Leidos, Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation MACROSCOP MDS Mer group Milestone Systems A/S Mirasys Motorola Solutions, Inc. National Instruments NEC Corporation NICE Systems Northrop Grumman Corporation Nuance Communications, Inc. ObjectVideo Panasonic Corporation Pelco Pivot3 Proximex QinetiQ Limited Rapiscan Systems, Inc. Raytheon Rockwell Collins, Inc. Safran S.A. Salient Sciences Schneider Electric SeeTec Siemens Smart China (Holdings) Limited Smiths Detection Inc. Sony Corp. Speech Technology Center Suprema Inc. Synectics Plc Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd Texas Instruments Textron Inc. Thales Group Total Recall Unisys Corporation Verint Vialogy LLC Vigilant Technology Zhejiang Dahua Technology

1 Summary 2 UK Homeland Security & Public Safety: Market Background 3 Terror Challenges 4 The UK Terror Threats & Counter Terror Strategy 4.1 The New Realities of Terror 4.2 National Security Risk Assessment 2016 4.3 The United Kingdom Counter Terror Strategy 4.4 Countering International Terrorism 4.5 The UK Homeland Security and Public Safety Tactics 4.6 UK Counter Terror Legislation 4.7 Countering Terrorism Financing 4.8 UK Intelligence Agencies Funding 4.9 2015-2016 Counter Terror Policy Transformation 4.1 UK Public Safety Challenges 4.11 UK Counter Terror Legislation 4.12 Countering Terrorism Financing 5 UK Homeland Security & Public Safety Market: SWOT Analysis 5.1 Strengths 5.2 Weaknesses 5.3 Opportunities 5.4 Threats 6 UK Homeland Security & Public Safety: Market – 2015-2022 6.1 UK Homeland Security & Public Safety: Market By Revenue Category – 2015-2022 6.1.1 Market Forecast 6.1.2 Market Dynamics 6.1.3 Market Breakdown 6.2 UK Homeland Security, Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety Vertical Markets – 2015-2022 6.2.1 Market Forecast 6.2.2 Market Dynamics 6.2.3 Market Breakdown 6.3 UK Homeland Security, Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety Technology Markets – 2015-2022 6.3.1 Market Forecast VERTICAL MARKETS 7 UK Airport Security Market- 2016-2022 7.1 Market Definition 7.2 Aviation Security Threats 7.3 Aviation Cybersecurity 7.4 The UK Aviation Security: Market Background 7.5 UK Airports Passengers & Baggage Screening Statistics by Airport – 2016 & 2020 7.6 Aviation Security Screening Technologies 7.6.1 X-ray Screening 7.6.2 Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) 7.6.3 Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) 7.6.4 Biological, Radioactive and Nuclear Detection System 7.6.4.1 Millimeter Wave Imaging Systems 7.6.5 Freight Forwarders 7.6.6 Customs 7.6.7 Aviation Passenger Screening Technologies Outlook: 2014-2022 7.6.8 Checked Baggage Screening Market 7.6.9 Counter-MANPAD Market 7.7 Air Cargo Screening Technologies & Markets 7.7.1 Air Cargo Outlook 7.7.2 Air Cargo Related Security Risks 7.7.3 Air-Cargo Supply Chain Security 7.7.4 Airport Perimeter Security Technologies & Markets 7.7.5 UK Aviation Security Market Business Opportunities & C …

