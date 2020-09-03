Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2026

The global Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Global Industrial Hot-melt Equipment across various industries.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market is segmented into

Glue Guns

Benchtop Hot-melt Equipment

Benchtop hot-melt equipment type accounted for the largest market segment at 77% and was the fastest growing

Segment by Application, the Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market is segmented into

Packaging

Hygiene Products

Automotive

Others

Packaging accounted for 47% of the largest application market share, while Automotive was growing

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Hot-melt Equipment Market Share Analysis

Industrial Hot-melt Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Hot-melt Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Hot-melt Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Nordson

Robatech

Graco

Glue Machinery

Astro Packaging

Shenzhen KAMIS

ITW Dynatec

Valco Melton

Shenzhen Nuosheng

Reka Klebetechnik

Bhnen

