Global Industrial Motors Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2024

Global “Industrial Motors Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Industrial Motors market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Industrial Motors Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Industrial Motors Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Industrial Motors market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Industrial Motors market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Industrial Motors market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Industrial Motors create from those of established entities?

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999669

Key Market Trends:

High Voltage has Significant Share in the market

High voltage (HV) motors are the rational choice for a multitude of industries, such as oil and gas, petrochemical, water, and wastewater, pulp and paper, electric utility, steel, marine, mining, and air separation. According to IEC 600038 standard, an electrical motor with the operating voltage over 35 kV is considered as HV motor.

High voltage motors are in general considered as custom engineered products and it forms the part of a custom engineered family of industrial electric motors because each motor is engineered individually and is made-to-order to client specific requirements. These motors do not fall under the segment of common commodity business rules, such as Business-to-Customer (B2C) products.

These needs drive the end user industry to maintain a reserve motor and creates an opportunity for the vendors who have better and proven supply chain track record. Vendors with a presence in the different business segments, such as electric equipment, cables, control systems, VFDs, etc. are expected to be benefitted in the market. This is because they can offer one point solution and is more accessible for the end users to track.

The benefits associated with the high voltage supply include the direct supply form substations and efficiency improvements of a more extensive system than multiple small systems in heavy industry setup. This makes the market segment an essential segment of the market for the vendors.

India has the Largest Share In the Market

The Indian manufacturing sector is one of the highest growth sectors, registering a growth of 7.9% year-on-year growth. The Make in India initiative plans to make India equally attractive for domestic and foreign players and give global recognition to the Indian economy. By the end of 2020, it is expected that the Indian manufacturing sector touches USD 1 trillion.

The country is planning to reach 175 GW of installed renewable capacity, which includes solar and wind power, by 2022. The country is also planning to derive 40% of the energy from renewable sources by 2030, which is at 15%, at present. Also, the World Bank has estimated India’s energy efficiency market at INR 1.6 lakh crore. Hence, the demand for an industrial motor is expected to grow further.

For instance, in 2017, General Electric generated USD 4 billion of the company’s total revenue in India, and it all started with a hydropower plant at the Shivanasamudra Falls. Also, Siemens India Ltd posted a 16% revenue growth, for the first quarter of 2017, and continuing operation posted a 60% increase in net profit, to USD 36.923 million before taxes. Hence, the demand for an industrial motor is expected to grow further.

ABB Ltd is also investing hugely in the Indian industrial sector. In 2016, ABB received several large HVDC orders from India. In October 2018, the company won an order of about INR 115 crore from Indian Railways (Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi) to supply traction transformers and motors.

Reasons for Buying Industrial Motors Market Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a five-year of Industrial Motors market forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of Industrial Motors market size.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999669

Detailed TOC of Industrial Motors Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Technological Advancements Leading To Energy Efficient And Environment Friendly Motors

4.3.2 Development Of Cost Effective And Smarter Routers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Portability Issues

4.4.2 Higher Initial Investment For Procuring New Equipment And Upgrading Existing Equipment

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Motors

5.1.1 Alternating Current (AC) Motors

5.1.2 Direct Current (DC) Motor

5.1.3 Other Types of Motors (Electrically Commutated (EC) Motors, Servomotors, Etc.)

5.2 By Voltage

5.2.1 High Voltage

5.2.2 Medium Voltage

5.2.3 Low Voltage

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Oil and Gas

5.3.2 Power Generation

5.3.3 Mining and Metals

5.3.4 Water and Wastewater Management

5.3.5 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

5.3.6 Discrete Manufacturing

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 General Electric Company

6.1.2 ABB Ltd

6.1.3 Allen – Bradly Co. LLC (Rockwell Automation Inc.)

6.1.4 Siemens AG

6.1.5 Amtek Inc.

6.1.6 Arc Systems Inc.

6.1.7 Johnson Electric

6.1.8 Emerson Electric Co.

6.1.9 Toshiba International Corporation

6.1.10 Nidec Motor Corporation

6.1.11 Maxon Motor AG

6.1.12 Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

6.1.13 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

6.1.14 ATB Austria Antriebstechnik AG

6.1.15 Menzel Elektromotoren GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Global Welding Equipment Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

COVID-19’s impact Global Granite Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2025

Polyester Staple Fiber and Rasin Market Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2025

Global Security Bags Market Entry Strategies, Countermeasures of Economic Impact and Marketing Channels to 2025

Mobile Phone Battery Anode Material Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2025 Research Report

Thin Film Precursors Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2025

Extrusion Plastometer Market 2020 Structure, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024

Global Bottom-entry Industrial Agitator Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Rebar Cutting Machines Market 2020 Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2024

Global Double Edged Swords Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2026