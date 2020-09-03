Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

Global “Inertial Measurement Unit Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Inertial Measurement Unit market is provided detail in this report.

The key manufacturers covered in this Inertial Measurement Unit market industry report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Inertial Measurement Unit Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Inertial Measurement Unit.

What will the Inertial Measurement Unit market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Inertial Measurement Unit market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Inertial Measurement Unit market?

What are the challenges to Inertial Measurement Unit market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Inertial Measurement Unit market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Inertial Measurement Unit market?

Trending factors influencing the Inertial Measurement Unit market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Inertial Measurement Unit market?

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace and Defense Sector to Account for a Major Share

– IMUs used in defense applications comprise the best-in-class bias stability and performance metrics. High-end IMUs for defense applications represent one of the largest markets in the inertial systems sector. They are widely used in defense ships, military fighters, nuclear missiles, short/medium- and long-range missiles, guided munitions, and military helicopters.

– Defense-based applications are known to deploy two inertial navigational systems, in order to tackle redundancy and offer high fault tolerance. For instance, considering the use of high-end inertial systems in military helicopters. Military helicopters can be broadly categorized into special mission helicopters and combative rotorcrafts.

– FOG-based gyroscopes (as part of IMUs) are usually preferred in defense applications, when performance is considered the key criteria. Furthermore, the emergence of MEMS-based IMUs enabled a wider adoption in defense-based application. Usually, they are coupled with other forms of navigational systems to account for bias errors.

– Defense-based applications (especially in the United States, which represents the largest market for high-end IMUs) are governed by the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). These bodies impose regulations, concerning trade and exchange of information on defense-related technology, to maintain the integrity and prevent the transfer of information to anti-government institutions.

North America to Lead the Market

– North America is expected to hold the largest market share, mainly attributed to the high defense budgets. The United States allocates the maximum budget for defense spending. For 2019, the United States’ defense spending is predicted to be more than USD 681 billion. With the country accounting for more than 38% of the overall defense expenditure, the market is expected to remain a dominant sector in the industry.

– The US military uses a navigation-grade inertial measurement unit developed by Northrop Grumman. This miniaturized unit is based on MEMS technology, to enable navigation by sensing acceleration and angular motion, providing data outputs used by vehicle control systems for guidance.

– According to Boeing, in 2018, the demand for commercial airplanes is expected to increase, due to rising passenger traffic and upcoming airplane retirements. The company forecasts the need for 42,730 new jets, which are expected to be valued at USD 6.3 trillion over the next 20 years.

– The increase in the production of helicopters and commercial aircraft created huge potential market opportunities for IMUs. The US aerospace industry exports more than 60% of the total aerospace production. As a result various foreign firms are attracted to the US aerospace market, as it is the largest market in the world, employing a skilled and hospitable workforce, with diverse offerings and extensive distribution systems.

Study objectives of Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Inertial Measurement Unit market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Inertial Measurement Unit market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Inertial Measurement Unit market trends that influence the global Inertial Measurement Unit market

Detailed TOC of Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth of the Defense and Aerospace Sector

4.3.2 Emergence of MEMS Technology

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Operational Complexity, Coupled with High Maintenance Costs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 Gyroscopes

6.1.2 Accelerometers

6.1.3 Magnetometers

6.2 By Grade

6.2.1 Marine Grade

6.2.2 Navigation Grade

6.2.3 Tactical Grade

6.2.4 Space Grade

6.2.5 Commercial Grade

6.3 By End User

6.3.1 Industrial

6.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

6.3.3 Automotive

6.3.4 Other End Users

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 France

6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 Japan

6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Latin America

6.4.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

7.1.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.1.3 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

7.1.4 Analog Devices Inc.

7.1.5 Thales Group

7.1.6 Memsense LLC

7.1.7 Sensonor Technologies AS

7.1.8 Xsens Technologies BV

7.1.9 Vectornav Technologies LLC

7.1.10 STMicroelectronics NV

7.1.11 ACEINNA Inc.

7.1.12 Safran SA

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

