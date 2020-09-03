Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market 2020: Highlights, Industry Demand, Impressive Growth, Size And Share Forecast Till 2027

The global intelligent virtual assistant (iva) market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Speech Recognition, Text-To-Speech, Voice Recognition), By Service (Customer service, Marketing assistant), By End Use (SMBs, Large Enterprises, Individual Users), By Application (Automotive, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Education), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other intelligent virtual assistant (iva) market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the key players in the global intelligent virtual assistant market:

Microsoft

Amazon

Google Inc.

Apple Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

IBM Corporation

True Image Interactive Inc.

MedRespond

Oracle Corporation

Verint

Clara Labs

eGain Corporation

“Rising Demand for Intelligent Business Solutions to Boost the Market”

With businesses looking to optimize their production capacities, streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance the consumer experience, the global intelligent virtual assistant market growth is set to accelerate. Tools based on machine learning, data analytics, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are gaining wide acceptance across the industrial spectrum. Higher efficiency potential of these systems has increased productivity and brought down costs for companies. For instance, Kansas-based Westar Energy implemented IVA technology that drastically reduced the handling time of operators and more than 30% of consumers were able to complete their exchanges through self-administration. These factors are crucial for augmenting the global intelligent virtual assistant market revenue in the forecast period.

“Integration of AI with IoT to Swell the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size”

Artificial Intelligence applications are not only being widely deployed by businesses, but they have also entered the average household. The technology has signaled good news for IoT whose adoption rate is steadily rising. For example, Amazon’s Alexa IVA can be used to remotely control every electrical appliance in the house. The same is the case with the Google Assistant. Moreover, these companies are making IVA systems affordable, such as Amazon’s Alexa which is available in India for just ₹8000. The global intelligent virtual assistant market is poised to gain significantly as a result.

Regional Analysis for Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

