Global L-Carnitine Market to Witness Robust Revenue Growth After COVID 19 Crisis Period Across Key Regional Pockets

Introduction: L-Carnitine Market

L-carnitine is a type of amino acid and is a key element for proteins which is naturally formed acid in the body to produce energy. L-carnitine plays an important role in the metabolism of fat. It is used as a supplement to increase the energy level of deficient patients. Naturally, L-carnitine is found in dairy products, peanut, fish, butter, and red meat. L-carnitine is also used as a supplement in pre mature infants, vegetarians, and dieters. Additionally, L-carnitine is a potential health contributor ingredient in cardiovascular benefit, sports nutrition, weight management and also during the pregnancy to maintain energy level. Moreover, L-carnitine is a white crystalline powder having the ability to retain moisture due to its hygroscopic nature.

Market Dynamics: L-Carnitine Market

Increasing patient’s awareness towards treatment of various disorders, un-healthy lifestyle, increasing geriatric population base globally are some of the key driver for the growth of l-carnitine market in the coming future. Additionally, obesity related complication such as chronic fatigue, diabetes, and heart attack are some of the key driver which can increase the consumption of l-carnitine in the near future. However, along with these positive factors, some other factors which can restrict the growth of market such as, fluctuating raw material prices, cheap prices of substitutes, etc. Manufacturers have strong opportunity to set up manufacturing hub in China and India owing to increasing production capacity of raw material, cheap price, and availability of labor at low rate are some of the factors which can create more opportunities for manufacturers in the coming assessment period.

On the grade, food grade segment estimated to hold more than two third of market value share and is expected to dominate the same throughout the forecast period owing to increasing demand from healthcare end use industries. Among application, functional drink is one of the key segment for the growth of l-carnitine market and is estimated to hold more than one third of market value share in 2018.

Market Segmentation: L-Carnitine Market

L-Carnitine market is segmented on the basis of grade, application, end use and distribution channel

On the basis of grade, L-Carnitine market segmented as

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

On the basis of application, L-Carnitine market segmented as

Functional Drink

Medicine

Healthcare Product

Animal Food

On the basis of end use, L-Carnitine market segmented as

Male Infertility

Kidney Treatment

Bone Mass

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, L-Carnitine market segmented as

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook: L-Carnitine Market

Globally, North America is experiencing the positive outlook in the production capacity of L-carnitine due to the high prevalence of obesity among the population base and rising occurrences of related issues, and used in growing end-use industries including foods, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. The l-carnitine market is anticipated to register healthy growth owing to increasing end-user application across the world. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness for rapid growth during the forecast period, especially in China and India. Moreover, increasing manufacturing capacity, cheap prices of raw materials quality standard of products, increasing health concern and growing population in emerging economics such as India and China is expected to boost the growth the Asia Pacific L-carnitine market. Low consumer awareness in Eastern Europe and the Middle East & Africa region are estimated to be prominent restraints for market development over the forecast period. Latin America is expected to witness for weak growth as compared to Middle East & Africa region.

