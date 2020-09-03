Global Laser Photomask Market Analysis including Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2024

Global “Laser Photomask Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Laser Photomask market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Laser Photomask Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Electronic Devices

– The demand for electronic devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and phablets, among others are increasing at a rapid rate. A rise in demand for these devices has been growing especially in the developing countries, such as India, China, and other countries.

– Factors, such as an increase in disposable income and emerging middle class, are propelling the demand for these devices even further.

– The aforementioned electronics devices are powered by integrated circuits (microchips); a photomask contains the pattern of an integrated circuit and is used for manufacturing them.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Asia-Pacific countries are the leading regions in the semiconductor industry. China and South Korea are the leading countries in the photomask market. These countries are the home to most of the key electronics manufacturing companies.

– Additionally, China is witnessing a massive demand for semiconductor components, especially integrated chips. The Chinese government has also done some changes in its policy to encourage the development of the domestic semiconductor industry.

– Moreover, trade fairs also contribute significantly to the growth of the region in the market. Photomask Japan is an international symposium and technical exhibition on photomasks and lithography in Japan. The symposium aims to bring together engineers and investigators from all over the world in the field of photomasks, NGL masks, and related technologies to discuss recent progress, applications, and future trends.

Detailed TOC of Laser Photomask Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Electronic Devices

4.3.2 Advent of Technologies, such as Big Data and AI

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity in Fabrication

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Technology Overview

5.2 Trade Type

5.2.1 Captive

5.2.2 Merchant

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Photomask Type

6.1.1 Reticles

6.1.2 Masters

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Latin America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 KLA-Tencor Corporation

7.1.2 Applied Materials Inc.

7.1.3 Photronics Inc.

7.1.4 Nippon Filcon Co. Ltd

7.1.5 Compugraphics

7.1.6 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd

7.1.7 SK-Electronics Co. Ltd

7.1.8 Hoya Corporation

7.1.9 LG Innotek Co. Ltd

7.1.10 Taiwan Mask Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

