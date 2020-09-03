Global LiDAR Market Analysis 2020-2024 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast to 2020

Global “LiDAR Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide LiDAR market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this LiDAR market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the LiDAR Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the LiDAR .

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245032

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the LiDAR market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global LiDAR market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global LiDAR market?

What are the challenges to LiDAR market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global LiDAR market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global LiDAR market?

Trending factors influencing the LiDAR market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global LiDAR market?

Key Market Trends:

Ground – based LiDAR is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– The ground-based lidar systems are expected to hold a major share in the market during the forecast period, owing to the key factors, such as low cost and increasing applications in SUV. Ground lidar possesses an exceptional ability to produce 3D images of land at coastal and other areas and ground movements, such as landslides, and it can be analyzed and measured by satellite imagery.

– Ground-based lidar is commonly used to scan outcrop consisting of near-vertical cliffs and rocky slopes along canyon walls and hillsides. The first step in the acquisition process is to set up the scanner, aim at the outcrop, and define a scanning window and a scanning resolution.

– Furthermore, EERI (Earthquake Engineering Research Institute), who partnered with GEER (Geotechnical Extreme Events Reconnaissance), can utilize ground-based lidar to collect damage morphology data at speeds, accuracies, and range that was previously unimaginable in the earthquake. Therefore, earth observation may significantly stimulate the market growth.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market

– North America is dominating the lidar market, owing to the rising demand for 3D imaging technology in the US and Canada. Additionally, the increased adoption of lidar in government agencies is further expected to fuel the market growth.

– The increasing investments of business giants in North America, such as General Motors, Google Inc., and Apple Inc., toward ADAS and driverless cars are providing new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost lidar systems.

– In addition, major companies in the market, such as Trimble, Faro, and Velodyne are based in the United States, which is another major factor for the large share of the North American market.

– Furthermore, the US defense industry has increased its military and defense spending, which has created opportunities for lidar to proliferate into the industry. Key players profiled include Quantum Spatial (Aerometric), Faro Technology, Geodigital, Trimble Navigation Limited, Leica Geosystems, etc.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14245032

Study objectives of LiDAR Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the LiDAR market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the LiDAR market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and LiDAR market trends that influence the global LiDAR market

Detailed TOC of LiDAR Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Fast Paced Developments Due to Increasing Application of Drones

4.3.2 Adoption in Government Sector Applications

4.3.3 Increased Adoption of Lidar in the Automotive Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of LiDAR Systems and Integrated Components

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Aerial LiDAR

5.1.2 Ground-based LiDAR

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Global Positioning System

5.2.2 Laser Scanner

5.2.3 Inertial Measurement Unit

5.2.4 Other Components

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Engineering

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sick AG

6.1.2 Teledyne Optech

6.1.3 Velodyne LiDAR

6.1.4 Quanergy Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Quantum Spatial Inc.

6.1.6 3D Laser Mapping Ltd

6.1.7 Faro Technology Inc.

6.1.8 Leica Geoystems AG

6.1.9 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

6.1.10 Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

6.1.11 Trimble Navigation Ltd

6.1.12 Denso Corporation

6.1.13 Innoviz Technologies Ltd

6.1.14 Neptec Technologies Corp.

6.1.15 Phantom Intelligence Inc.

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Global Catamaran Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

COVID-19 Outbreak- Global Digital Home Entertainment Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2025

Polyethylene (PE) Wax Market Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2025

Worldwide Imaging Chemicals Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Fluorescent Fingerprint Powders Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2025

Gold-Coated Silver Bonding Wire Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2025 Research Report

Global Motorcycle Brake By Wire (BBW) Systems Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

Global IT Education and Training Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Demand & Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast to 2026

Global 5G Services Market 2020 Outlook to 2025: Top Companies in Market, Trends & Growth Factors and Details for Business Development

Electrochemical Workstation Market 2020 Analysis Manufacturing Cost Structure, Industry Chain Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers Opportunities & Future Potential 2024