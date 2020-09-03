Global Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application to 2024

Global “Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Shale Gas Production to Augment the Market for LAB

– Synthetic surfactants are derived from surfactant intermediates, such as ethylene oxide (EO), linear alkylbenzene (LAB), and detergent alcohols. These intermediates are obtained from ethylene and benzene. These building blocks (ethylene and benzene) are obtained majorly from crude oil.

– The latest technology to produce ethylene from natural gas/shale gas enables the natural gas/shale gas to supplement crude oil in the production of ethylene. This may result in a reduction of ethylene prices, as natural gas/shale gas is cheaper, when compared to crude oil.

– Recently, the production of natural gas and shale gas increased drastically, particularly in the United States and China.

– Owing to the increase in production of natural gas and shale gas, the production of ethylene and benzene expected to increase, thereby increasing the availability of raw materials required for the manufacturing of synthetic surfactants. The ready availability of ethylene and benzene is expected to further boost the production of synthetic surfactants.

– Currently, the demand for, and usage of, LAB are growing significantly, from the household soaps and detergents sector.

– With the shale gas production projected to increase rapidly over the forecast period, it is likely to augment the growth of the LAB market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018, and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period. With the growing personal care industry and increasing need for cleaners in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of linear alkyl benzene is increasing in the region. The market for the soap, washing powder, and synthetic detergent industry in China has grown at an average annual rate of more than 10%, in the past six years, due to increasing awareness about hygiene and development in the liquid soap segment. China is becoming the largest market in terms of cosmetics and skin care products, globally. The beauty sector in the country has witnessed an average growth of over 5% in the past 10 years. Likewise, growing consumerism is stimulating the demand for personal care products, which, in turn, is driving the linear alkyl benzene (LAB) market in India. Today, India is one of the largest producers of soaps in the world. The per capita consumption of toilet/bathing soap in the country is around 800 grams. Around 65% of the Indian population resides in rural areas, and the increasing disposable incomes and growth in the rural markets are making the consumers shift to premium products. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for linear alkyl benzene (LAB) consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Demand for Cleaners

4.1.2 Increased Shale Gas Production to Augment the Market for LAB

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Focus on Environmental Regulations

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.5.1 Global Capacity by Key Feedstock

4.5.2 Trends

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.6.1 Production Process

4.6.2 Technology Licensing and Patent Analysis

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Index

4.9 Supply Scenario

4.9.1 Capacity and Production Analysis

4.10 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Laundry Detergents

5.1.2 Light-duty Dishwashing Liquids

5.1.3 Industrial Cleaners

5.1.4 Household Cleaners

5.1.5 Other End-user Industries

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Surfactants

5.2.1.1 Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate (LAS)

5.2.2 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 NORDIC Countries

5.3.3.6 Russia

5.3.3.7 Spain

5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cepsa Quimica Becancour Inc. (Compania Espanola de Petroleos SAU)

6.4.2 Farabi Petrochemicals Co.

6.4.3 Formosan Union Chemical Corporation

6.4.4 HO TUNG CHEMICAL CORP.

6.4.5 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.6 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.7 ISU CHEMICAL

6.4.8 Jingtung Petrochemical Corp. Ltd

6.4.9 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.10 NIRMA Ltd

6.4.11 Quimica Venoco

6.4.12 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.13 SBK HOLDING

6.4.14 Sasol

6.4.15 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Personal Care Industry in Asia-Pacific

