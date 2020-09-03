Global Micro-irrigation Systems Market Analysis 2020-2024 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast to 2020

Global “Micro-irrigation Systems Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Micro-irrigation Systems market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Micro-irrigation Systems Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Agricultural Water Scarcity Pushing Farmers towards Adoption of Micro Irrigation

The micro-irrigation systems market is primarily driven by factors, such as the need for increasing crop productivity while addressing the issues of water scarcity. Thus, governments are focusing on formulating initiatives, to increase the usage of micro-irrigation systems, while limiting water shortage. With water increasingly becoming a scarce commodity, farmers have been seeking novel ideas to grow more crops with the same quantity of water. Micro-irrigation systems, including sprinklers, and drippers, are witnessing high demand. This is expected to augment the growth of the market studied.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) established design of micro-irrigation system (DOMIS), a web-based application system that helps in designing customized micro-irrigation systems for efficient water utilization, under several agro-climatic conditions. Furthermore, the institute is planning to develop devices that utilize low amounts of water, in order to help farms.

The global population has been increasing significantly over the past few years, along with the demand for food.

Sprinkler and drip irrigation systems provide limited quantities of water to farms, with minimal wastage, as compared to conventional gravity flow irrigation.

Asia Pacific dominating the global market

China is one of the leading manufacturers of micro-irrigation system components. China exports micro-irrigation system components to many nations and its exports are further expected to grow in the future. The exports of equipment grew to 21.7% from the year 2004-2015. The Asian Development Bank is encouraging small farmers in China to use micro-irrigation.

India is largely dependent on rainfed agriculture and the use of micro irrigation system will help the Indian agriculture sector in reducing the dependence on rain and also can help in increasing productivity. The most popular technologies being used in India are drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation. Drip irrigation has the highest market share in India. Adoption rates of micro-irrigation

Apart from China and India, countries such as Vietnam, Korea, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, continue to have a large market share.

Detailed TOC of Micro-irrigation Systems Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Supplier

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mechanism

5.1.1 Drip Irrigation System

5.1.2 Sprinkler Irrigation System

5.1.3 Other Irrigation System

5.2 By Drip Components

5.2.1 Drippers

5.2.2 Tubing

5.2.3 Valves and Filters

5.2.4 Pressure Regulators

5.2.5 Other Drip Components

5.3 By Sprinkler Components

5.3.1 Tubing

5.3.2 Nozzles

5.3.3 Pressure Regulators

5.3.4 Other Sprinkler Components

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Field Crops

5.4.2 Plantation Crops

5.4.3 Orchards and Vineyards

5.4.4 Turf And Ornamentals

5.5 By End-Users

5.5.1 Open Field

5.5.2 Greenhouse

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.1.4 Rest of North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Spain

5.6.2.5 Italy

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 South Korea

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.4.3 Rest of South America

5.6.5 Africa

5.6.5.1 Egypt

5.6.5.2 South Africa

5.6.5.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Deere & Company

6.3.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

6.3.3 Lindsay Corporation

6.3.4 EPC Industrie

6.3.5 Nelson Irrigation Corporation

6.3.6 Netafim Ltd

6.3.7 Rain Bird Corporation

6.3.8 The Toro Company

6.3.9 Rivulis Irrigation Limited

6.3.10 Harvel Agua

6.3.11 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd

6.3.12 Elgo Irrigation Ltd

6.3.13 Antelco Pty Ltd

6.3.14 Kothari Agritech Private Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

