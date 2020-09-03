Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market for 2020-2025.

The “Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Google

Microsoft Corporation

VUZIX

SONY

Epson

Intel

Mindmaze

Seebright

Wikitude

Aurasma

Daqri

Metaio

Total Immersion

Qualcomm

Marxent

Blippar

Catchoom

Ngrain

Zappar

Infinity Augmented Reality

Samsung Electronics

Catchoom Technologies

Atheer

Hannovermesse. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Monitor-Based

Video See-through HMD

Head-mounted DisplaysMarket segmentation, On the basis of the end users/applications,

Medical Field

Military

Protection Of Cultural Heritage

Industrial Maintenance

Network Communication

Entertainment