Global Naphthalene Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Naphthalene Sulfonates to be the Major Application

– One of the major applications of naphthalene is in the preparation of naphthalene sulfonates which have a variety of applications, owing to their wetting and dispersing properties.

– They are used in the production of surfactants that are used in a variety of personal care products.

– Naphthalene sulfonates are used in preparation of naphthalene sulphonated formaldehyde (NSF) which is used in polymer-concrete admixtures to neutralize the surface charge on cement particles in enhancing water tied up in the cement agglomerations, and thereafter, in reducing the viscosity of the paste and concrete.

– China is one of the largest markets for naphthalene sulfonates whereas Europe has shown significant growth in the demand for naphthalene sulfonates.

– Overall, naphthalene sulfonate is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific dominated the naphthalene market in 2018, owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.

– The growing construction and agriculture industries of the Asian countries like China and India are some of the crucial factors that are driving the market growth in the region.

– The approval of large construction projects, especially in India, China, and Japan is expected to drive the market for naphthalene in the region.

– The construction industry of the ASEAN countries is also growing at a significant rate, owing to increasing investments by both the public and private sectors.

– Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period owing to the aforementioned reasons.

Detailed TOC of Naphthalene Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Use as NSF in Concrete Admixtures

4.1.2 Growing Use in Textile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations regarding VOC emissions

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Source

5.1.1 Coal Tar

5.1.2 Petroleum

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Intermediate for Production of Organic Compounds

5.2.1.1 Phthalic Anhydride

5.2.1.2 Naphthalene Sulfonates

5.2.2 Low-Volatility Solvents

5.2.3 Moth Repellent

5.2.4 Pesticides

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd�

6.4.2 CarbonTech Group

6.4.3 Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.4 DEZA a.s

6.4.5 Epsilon Carbon

6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.7 Gautam Zen International

6.4.8 Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA

6.4.9 JFE Chemical Corporation

6.4.10 Koppers Inc.

6.4.11 Merck KGaA

6.4.12 PCC Rokita SA

6.4.13 Rain Carbon Inc.

6.4.14 Tulstar Products Inc.

6.4.15 Wuxi Kingchan Bio-medical and Chemical Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 New Applications in the Construction Sector

