Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application to 2024

Global "Prebiotic Ingredient Market" report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Prebiotic Ingredient market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024.

Following Companies Are Covered by Prebiotic Ingredient Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Prebiotic Ingredient market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Prebiotic Ingredient market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Prebiotic Ingredient market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Prebiotic Ingredient create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Nutraceuticals

Globally, nutraceutical products are gaining importance and are becoming a part of consumers’ daily dietary practice. The main reason for this growing popularity is the change in consumer lifestyle and increase in awareness. Increasing intake of high-fiber functional food and prebiotics by the food and beverage industry is linked to benefits, such as improved digestion, lower stress response, better hormonal balance, and a decrease in cardiovascular diseases. These benefits raise awareness among the consumers, which drives market growth. The increasing importance of nutraceuticals, on account of the rising health awareness, consumer shift toward natural ingredients, and regulatory support intended to promote the inclusion of functional ingredients are expected to fuel up the demand for inulin and FOS, as functional ingredients.

to Dominate the Market

Increasing demand for fortifying food with prebiotic ingredients is expected to increase the market expansion of prebiotic ingredients in . Inulin is widely utilized in the food processing sector, as it is a good and healthy substitute for fat and sugar. A rise in concerns about diabetes and obesity across the region will further encourage demand for prebiotic-based fortified food and beverages.

Germany holds the top position in the foodservice sector in , accounting for one of the major consumers for the additive and ingredient market, including emulsifiers in the region. Bakery and confectionery sector of the country consumes the largest part of the emulsifiers, while the meat industry emerges as a growing sector for the market, promising to drive the market studied in the coming years.

Detailed TOC of Prebiotic Ingredient Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.4 Rest of North America

5.1.2

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Russia

5.1.2.5 Spain

5.1.2.6 Rest of

5.1.3 Asia – Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.4 South Korea

5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.5 Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5.3 South Africa

5.1.5.4 Egypt

5.1.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Beneo-Orafti SA

6.3.2 Tereos Group

6.3.3 Ingredion Inc.

6.3.4 Cargill Inc.

6.3.5 DowDuPont Inc.

6.3.6 Royal Freisland Campina NV

6.3.7 Kerry Group

6.3.8 Cosucra-groupe Warcoing SA

6.3.9 Sensus BV

6.3.10 Nexira SAS

6.3.11 Nutriagaves De Mexico SA De CV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

