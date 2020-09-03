Global Sports Equipment Market to Record Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate in the Coming Years

The global sports equipment market is witnessing considerable growth over the last few years. Increasing the participation in sports activities, growing consumer awareness about health and fitness, and the emergence of e-commerce are some of the key drivers impelling growth of the sports equipment market. However, increasing availability of counterfeit products and rising prices of sports equipment are restraining the growth of this market to some extent. The global sports equipment market consists of equipment for ball sports, adventure sports, fitness, golf, winter sports, and others sports, including archery, billiards, bowling, wheel sports, pogo sticks, and indoor games. Among the various sports equipment segments, ball sports hold the largest market share. Increasing media coverage of various global sports events such as the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and FIFA World Cups encourage the youth to take part in various sports. The sports equipment industry is swiftly embracing new technologies and adapting its products in order to keep pace with rapidly changing global trends.

North America holds the largest market share for sports equipment, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Developed markets in the U.S. and European countries dominate the sports equipment market. The U.S and Canada are the largest markets for sports equipment in North America. Demand for sports equipment in the developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth prospects during the forecast period. During 2010–2013, the sports equipment market in Asia Pacific experienced greater growth rate as compared to that of other regions, including North America and Europe. Countries such as Japan, China, India, and Australia are witnessing rapid economic growth. This, in turn, is expected to further drive the sports equipment market in Asia Pacific.

The report covers in-depth sports equipment market analysis, by product segment (ball sports, adventure sports, fitness equipment, golf equipment, winter sports, and other sports equipment) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) for the period 2010 to 2020. Moreover, the current sports equipment market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and recent developments, have been covered in the report. The competitive landscape section of the sports equipment market report includes company’s revenue and number of product segment offered by the company. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, products and services, financial performance, and recent developments.

