Global Sports Flooring Market Research Report With COVID-19 Update

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sports Flooring industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Sports Flooring and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has recently published a research report titled, [Global Sports Flooring Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Sports Flooring market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

The major players covered in Sports Flooring are:

Tarkett

Horner

Bauwerk/Boen

Armstrong

Gerflor

Mondo Spa

LG Hausys

Junckers

Sika (Pulastic Brand)

Graboplast

Aacer Flooring

Robbins

Forbo

Responsive

Polyflor (James Halstead)

Dynamik

Action Floor Systems LLC

CONICA AG

HANWHA

Connor

King Arthur Industries

Herculan

BOGER

Stockmeier

MERRY GROUP

Reflex

Global Sports Flooring Market: Drivers and Restraints

This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global Sports Flooring market.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Sports Flooring market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Global Sports Flooring Market: Segment Analysis

The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Global Sports Flooring Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Sports Flooring Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sports Flooring Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Material

1.2.1 Overview: Global Sports Flooring Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 PVC Sports Flooring

1.2.3 Wood Sports Flooring

1.2.4 Engineered Flooring

1.2.5 Rubber Sports Flooring

1.2.6 Polyurethane Sports Flooring

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Sports Flooring Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Sports Arena

1.3.3 School and Gym Halls

1.3.4 Fitness Centers

1.3.5 Dance Centers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Sports Flooring Market

1.4.1 Global Sports Flooring Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tarkett

2.1.1 Tarkett Details

2.1.2 Tarkett Major Business

2.1.3 Tarkett SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Tarkett Product and Services

2.1.5 Tarkett Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Horner

2.2.1 Horner Details

2.2.2 Horner Major Business

2.2.3 Horner SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Horner Product and Services

2.2.5 Horner Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Bauwerk/Boen

2.3.1 Bauwerk/Boen Details

2.3.2 Bauwerk/Boen Major Business

2.3.3 Bauwerk/Boen SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Bauwerk/Boen Product and Services

2.3.5 Bauwerk/Boen Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Armstrong

2.4.1 Armstrong Details

2.4.2 Armstrong Major Business

2.4.3 Armstrong SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Armstrong Product and Services

2.4.5 Armstrong Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Gerflor

2.5.1 Gerflor Details

2.5.2 Gerflor Major Business

2.5.3 Gerflor SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Gerflor Product and Services

2.5.5 Gerflor Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Mondo Spa

2.6.1 Mondo Spa Details

2.6.2 Mondo Spa Major Business

2.6.3 Mondo Spa Product and Services

2.6.4 Mondo Spa Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 LG Hausys

2.7.1 LG Hausys Details

2.7.2 LG Hausys Major Business

2.7.3 LG Hausys Product and Services

2.7.4 LG Hausys Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Junckers

2.8.1 Junckers Details

2.8.2 Junckers Major Business

2.8.3 Junckers Product and Services

2.8.4 Junckers Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Sika (Pulastic Brand)

2.9.1 Sika (Pulastic Brand) Details

2.9.2 Sika (Pulastic Brand) Major Business

2.9.3 Sika (Pulastic Brand) Product and Services

2.9.4 Sika (Pulastic Brand) Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Graboplast

2.10.1 Graboplast Details

2.10.2 Graboplast Major Business

2.10.3 Graboplast Product and Services

2.10.4 Graboplast Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Aacer Flooring

2.11.1 Aacer Flooring Details

2.11.2 Aacer Flooring Major Business

2.11.3 Aacer Flooring Product and Services

2.11.4 Aacer Flooring Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Robbins

2.12.1 Robbins Details

2.12.2 Robbins Major Business

2.12.3 Robbins Product and Services

2.12.4 Robbins Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Forbo

2.13.1 Forbo Details

2.13.2 Forbo Major Business

2.13.3 Forbo Product and Services

2.13.4 Forbo Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Responsive

2.14.1 Responsive Details

2.14.2 Responsive Major Business

2.14.3 Responsive Product and Services

2.14.4 Responsive Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Polyflor (James Halstead)

2.15.1 Polyflor (James Halstead) Details

2.15.2 Polyflor (James Halstead) Major Business

2.15.3 Polyflor (James Halstead) Product and Services

2.15.4 Polyflor (James Halstead) Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Dynamik

2.16.1 Dynamik Details

2.16.2 Dynamik Major Business

2.16.3 Dynamik Product and Services

2.16.4 Dynamik Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Action Floor Systems LLC

2.17.1 Action Floor Systems LLC Details

2.17.2 Action Floor Systems LLC Major Business

2.17.3 Action Floor Systems LLC Product and Services

2.17.4 Action Floor Systems LLC Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 CONICA AG

2.18.1 CONICA AG Details

2.18.2 CONICA AG Major Business

2.18.3 CONICA AG Product and Services

2.18.4 CONICA AG Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 HANWHA

2.19.1 HANWHA Details

2.19.2 HANWHA Major Business

2.19.3 HANWHA Product and Services

2.19.4 HANWHA Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Connor

2.20.1 Connor Details

2.20.2 Connor Major Business

2.20.3 Connor Product and Services

2.20.4 Connor Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 King Arthur Industries

2.21.1 King Arthur Industries Details

2.21.2 King Arthur Industries Major Business

2.21.3 King Arthur Industries Product and Services

2.21.4 King Arthur Industries Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Herculan

2.22.1 Herculan Details

2.22.2 Herculan Major Business

2.22.3 Herculan Product and Services

2.22.4 Herculan Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 BOGER

2.23.1 BOGER Details

2.23.2 BOGER Major Business

2.23.3 BOGER Product and Services

2.23.4 BOGER Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Stockmeier

2.24.1 Stockmeier Details

2.24.2 Stockmeier Major Business

2.24.3 Stockmeier Product and Services

2.24.4 Stockmeier Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 MERRY GROUP

2.25.1 MERRY GROUP Details

2.25.2 MERRY GROUP Major Business

2.25.3 MERRY GROUP Product and Services

2.25.4 MERRY GROUP Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.26 Reflex

2.26.1 Reflex Details

2.26.2 Reflex Major Business

2.26.3 Reflex Product and Services

2.26.4 Reflex Sports Flooring Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Sports Flooring Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Sports Flooring Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Sports Flooring Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Material

10.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales and Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Material (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Sports Flooring Price by Material (2015-2020)

11 Global Sports Flooring Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Sports Flooring Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Sports Flooring Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Sports Flooring Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Sports Flooring Market Forecast by Material (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales Forecast by Material (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Sports Flooring Market Share Forecast by Material (2021-2025)

12.4 Sports Flooring Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Sports Flooring Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

