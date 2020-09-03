The global high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HAPAIs) market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 42.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. Increasing demand for fast-acting drugs and thereby its manufacturers is deemed as the direct driver of the global high potency APIs market. Furthermore, increasing demand for cancer drugs, antibody drug conjugates and growing focus of pharmaceutical companies to expand their base with innovative drugs along with the emerging trend of precision medicine drive the HPAPIs market.

Request sample copy of this report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1586

Additionally, supportive government regulations for establishment of new companies and manufacturing units in both developed and developing economies, conducive environment for research and development of new molecules will also drive the market growth. Conversely, though excessively large capital investments may be a challenge for companies, advent of contract manufacturing activities will offset this challenge.

This report studies the global HPAPIs market in terms of products, manufacturing base, drug type and disease areas. Geographical demarcation of the global market into 5 major regions is also considered in this study along with respective top countries in each region. Based on types, the global HPAPIs market is segmented into synthetic and biotech HPAPIs; of these, owing to the large set of manufacturers scattered worldwide, the market for synthetic HPAPIs is the largest in the base year 2019. Between innovative and biosimilar/synthetic drugs, the market share of innovative drugs is high despite their low volume.

Based on manufacturer, the market is categorized into captive HPAPI and merchant HPAPI. Between these two segments, captive HPAPI segment takes the larger market share. The dominance of this segment is attributed to high preference of innovative molecule manufacturing company to retain their in-house manufacturing facilities. However, this trend off late is witnessing a radical yet gradual change and therefore rendering rapidly increasing CAGR of merchant HPAPIs. Considering the application across different disease areas, the demand fir HPAPIs for cancer drugs is currently the highest and the same trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. High prevalence of cancer and continuous research and development occurring in this space towards introducing novel cancer drugs is a main attribute of this segment.

Read complete report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/high-potency-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-hpapi-market

Global HPAPIs Market, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

Adroit Market Research report on global HPAPIs market gives a holistic view of the market from 2016 to 2026, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2016 to 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2026. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter’s five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global HPAPIs market have been studied in detail.

Geographically, North America dominates the global HPAPIs market, both in terms of production and demand. High prevalence of chronic diseases, supportive government policies, and well-established research and development base of pharma companies support the dominance of North America market. Anticipated patent expiration in North America and Europe shall open new growth opportunities in Asia Pacific market. Based on this and additional factors such as growing biotech investments, growing oncology drugs market, and incessant growth in exports of drugs to other countries, Asia Pacific shall be growing at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The global HAPAIs market is fragmented with high proliferation of local and regional players in emerging zones of Asia Pacific. Some of the major players include Novartis International AG, Lonza, Carbogen Amcis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., BASF AG, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co, Bayer AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Sanofi SA.

Get 10% discount on purchase at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1586

Key Segments of the Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) Market

Product Overview, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

Synthetic

Biotech

Manufacturing Overview, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

Captive

Merchant

Drug Type Overview, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

Innovative

Biosimilars/Generic

Disease Area Overview, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Diabetes

Central Nervous System

Inflammation/Autoimmune

Pain

Others

Regional Overview, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code- Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199/ +91 9665341414