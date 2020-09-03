Report Overview:

The global home fitness equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Home fitness equipment is utilized by individuals for performing physical activities at home. It aids in managing weight, strengthening immunity and enhancing overall wellbeing. Some of the widely used home exercise equipment include cardiovascular and strength training equipment. Home fitness equipment is available in various shapes, sizes and price range depending on the requirement of the individual.

Market Trends

The rising health consciousness, coupled with the increasing chronic and lifestyle diseases, is encouraging individuals to adopt preventive healthcare solutions. This represents one of the key factors propelling the home exercise equipment market growth. Furthermore, owing to the hectic schedules of the majority of the population, there is an increasing preference for home-based workout regimes, which is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, several key players are coming up with innovative strategies, such as providing workout routines, workout calculators and training tips through social media channels. They are also introducing user-friendly home fitness equipment, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Aggressive promotional activities on social media platforms, rising consumer expenditure capacities, and easy product availability through various online retail channels are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Home Fitness Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Cardiovascular Training Equipment

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Air Bike

6.1.2.2 Elliptical Machines

6.1.2.3 Punching Bag

6.1.2.4 Rowing Machine

6.1.2.5 Treadmill

6.1.2.6 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Strength Training Equipment

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Ab Wheel

6.2.2.2 Adjustable Dumbbells

6.2.2.3 Adjustable Kettlebell

6.2.2.4 Medicine Ball

6.2.2.5 Mini Resistance Bands

6.2.2.6 Pull Up Bars

6.2.2.7 Weight-lifting Bench

6.2.2.8 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Major Types

6.3.2.1 Foam Roller

6.3.2.2 Weighted Jump Rope

6.3.2.3 Others

6.3.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Specialty Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Online Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Indicators

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 adidas AG

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Amer Sports Corporation

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Brunswick Corporation

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 PureGym

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Hoist Fitness Systems Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Icon Health & Fitness Inc.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.8 Technogym

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.9 True Fitness Technology Inc.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Vectra Fitness Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

