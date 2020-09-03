Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market May Expand Rapidly Post 2020 | 3M, tesa SE, Shurtape Technologies

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are The 3M Company (United States),Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan),tesa SE (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (United States),Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada),Shurtape Technologies, LLC (United States), Scapa Group plc (United Kingdom),LINTEC Corporation (Japan),ACHEM Technology Corporation (Taiwan),TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland)

Hot melt adhesive is defined as the hot glue, which is a form of thermoplastic adhesive. It is used widely for the high-speed case, carton sealing as well as can run continuously without having to stop product to re-load material. In industrial use, hot melt adhesives tapes provide numerous advantages as compared to solvent-based adhesive such as long shelf life and after the initial investment, it typically cost around 60-80% less than packaging tape.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Commodity Tapes, Specialty Tapes), Application (Packaging, Consumer & DIY, Masking, Healthcare & Hygiene), Adhesive Resin (Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (PP, Polyester), Tape Type (Single-Sided Tape, Double-Sided Tape, Others)

Influencing Trends in Buzz: Know More

Rising Demand for Pressure Sensitive Industries that Use Hot Melt Adhesives

Market Drivers: Increasing Adoption of Hot Melt Adhesive Technology

Rising Use of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes in Diverse Applications such as Packaging, Consumer & DIY, among others

Restraints: Lower thermal Resistance Than Solvent-Based as well as Water-Based Adhesive Tapes

High Volatility in Raw Material Prices Leading in order to Fluctuation in Demand for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

