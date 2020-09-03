Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Market Analysis, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany,US) Delveinsight has launched a new report on “Human Papillomavirus (HPV) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030”

DelveInsight’s “Human Papillomavirus (HPV) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some Key HPV Market Facts:

The global HPV associated disorders market size was estimated at USD 16.34 billion in 2018.

According to DelveInsight, every day in the US, about 12,000 people of ages 15-24 are infected with HPV.

About 79 million Americans are currently infected with HPV and about 14 million people is likely to become newly infected each.

According to DelveInsight, every year, approximately 19,400 women and 12,100 men are affected by HPV causing cancers.

Scope of Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) market

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common DNA virus that causes infection in the epithelial cells of skin and mucosa in which moist epithelial surfaces (squamous cells) include all areas covered by skin and/or mucosa such as the mouth interior, throat, tongue, tonsils, vagina, cervix, vulva, penis (the urethra – the opening), and anus.

Contact of the above-mentioned areas with a virus leads to the transmission of the virus into, allowing it to transfer between epithelial cells. After establishment, sexual contacts, both conventional and oral becomes the means of transferring HPV through direct skin to skin contact. Other possible pathways for the transfer of virus is poorly known.

HPV can cause cervical and other cancers including cancer of the vulva, vagina, penis, or anus. It can also cause cancer in the back of the throat, including the base of the tongue and tonsils (called oropharyngeal cancer). Cancer often takes years, even decades, to develop after a person gets HPV. The types of HPV that can cause genital warts are not the same as the types of HPV that can cause cancers.

The percentages of cancers caused by oncogenic HPV are as follows:

Anal cancer – 90%

Vulvar cancer – 40%

Vaginal cancer – 40%

Oropharyngeal cancer – 12%

Oral cancer – 3%

Some of the Key Companies:

Merck & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline

Hoffmann-La Roche

Pfizer

Allergan

AstraZeneca

Biocon Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

And Many Others

Some of Drugs Covered:

Gardasil

Ervarix

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

