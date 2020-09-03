Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Size: Top Countries Segmented by Applications and Geography Trends, Share, Growth and Forecasts 2024

“Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market” 2020-2024 Report Provides Market Share, CAGR, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost And Market Influencing factors of the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry in global regions. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. The Report also estimates the market size, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate for decision making.

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

Top Key Manufacturers of global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market:

Atlas Copco, Actuant, SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, Boltight, SKF, ITH Bolting Technology, FPT – Fluid Power Technology, Siempelkamp Tensioning Systems, Beck Crespel, Riverhawk, Hi-Force, Primo, Hire Torque, BRAND TS, Wren Hydraulic Equipment, Hydraulics Technology Inc (HTI), TorcUP, Powermaster Engineers

Brief Description about Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market:

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner has a hydraulic body which, using a hydraulic fluid, exerts a strong tension load on the bolt through the brace screwed on that bolt. The body also rests on the skirt in order to apply the reaction force on the assembly to be tightened.

Hydraulic bolt tensioning is the fast, simple, safe, and accurate method of tightening bolts and studs. Bolt tensioning involves multiple bolts in a flanged joint being tightened simultaneously. The bolt tensioners are linked together by hydraulic hoses, ensuring that each bolt is tightened with exactly the same force. This results in a uniform load on the gasket in the flanged joint. First, for industry structure analysis, the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry is concentrate. Atlas Copco, Actuant, SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, Boltight and SKF are the top five producers based on revenue. And they account for about 51% of the revenue market. The total revenue was about 408.6 M USD in 2016, which is forecasted to reach 428.0 M USD in 2017.

Second, the sales of global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner increase from 120.93 K Units in 2015 to 128.15 K Units in 2017.

Third, Europe is the largest market of Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner based on production revenue and account for 61.80% of the revenue market in 2016.

By the product type, the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market is primarily split into:

Topside Bolt Tensioners, Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners, Wind Bolt Tensioners

By the end users/application, Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market report covers the following segments:

Oil and Gas, Wind & Power Generation, Industrial, Others

Major Countries play vital role in Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market size study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market trend and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market growth.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market forecast.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

