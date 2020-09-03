Impact of Covid-19 on Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Markets in Europe – 2017-2022 Industry to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast

With 1.8 million asylum seekers (UN reports) crossing Western Europe’s external borders in 2015, the European border security agencies are facing challenges with a far greater reach than ever before. More than 1000 ISIS-trained jihadists returning to Europe every year, coupled with the surge of migrants to Europe are alarming concerns; as present capabilities of the European border, coast guard, intelligence services and immigration agencies simply cannot meet these challenges.

The EU-Turkey deal (if implemented) might lead to a significant decrease in the flow of refugees (by March-April 2016 the rate of migrants entering Greece declined by 90%). However, the agreement faces formidable practical, political and legal challenges (e.g., each and every one of the 22 EU parliaments has to endorse the treaty).

In the aftermath of the migration crisis and the Paris and Brussels terror attacks, a major overhaul of the Western European border security and immigration infrastructure, strategy, border security technology development and funding is already underway.

Following a 2010 to 2015 annual market growth of 10-13% the 2015 to 2020 annual border security market will surge by 104%.

The “European Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Markets – 2016-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the border security market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing security market.

The European Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Market is boosted by the following drivers:

The Western European border security, coast guards, immigration agencies and intelligence agencies are ill-equipped to counter the surge of refugees and 21 st century jihadists who use sophisticated means to return to the continent.

century jihadists who use sophisticated means to return to the continent. The Schengen Area is comprised of 26 European countries that have abolished border control at their common borders. Several Schengen Area governments reinstated border checkpoints by 2015.

Europe cannot build a wall to keep out refugees and terrorists or enlist millions of border guards who would need to watch every inch of its over 10,000 land borders and 80,000 coastlines.

Europol estimates that up to 5,000 European jihadists have already returned to Western Europe after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.

On 15 December 2015, the European Commission presented a proposal for a new agency that would replace and succeed Frontex, having a stronger role and mandate, and forming a “European Border and Coast Guard” along with national authorities for border management.

Of Europe’s approximately 50 countries, Russia has by far the longest coastline as well as the longest land border.

Western Europe, the largest economy in the world with a 2015 GDP of approximately $22 trillion (vs. the U.S. $17.5 trillion), can invest “whatever it takes” to protect its citizens from the looming jeopardies of mass migration and terrorism using advanced border security technologies.

The border security and immigration enforcement industry faces a considerable challenge in seeking to provide the necessary solutions to current and future threats. At the same time, this challenge presents multi-billion USD opportunities to the defense, ICT and security industries able to deliver effective functions, integrate systems, and maximize security and productivity per $ invested.

According to European intelligence services, ISIS has approximately 5000 original European blank passports which can be used by jihadists returning to the EU.

The EU and the rest of the European border security and immigration infrastructure enforcement market for products and services are served by local defense and security companies. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of cost-performance. They do not encounter any EU direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and [email protected] https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact

This Europe Border Security report is a resource for executives with interests in the border security system market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and other decision-makers in order to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

* Customers who purchase a multi-readers license of the report will get the “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report free of charge. Single-reader license customers will get a 50% discount for the Industry report.

Questions answered in this 289-page report + one* reports include:

What will the border security market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the immigration enforcement & border security agencies to purchase products and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 289 pages, 31 tables and 49 figures, the “European Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Markets – 2016-2022” report covers 12 countries and regions, 4 technologies and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

Why Buy this Report?

A. Border Security Market data is analyzed via 3 key orthogonal perspectives:

With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 12 Country and Region Markets: UK France Holland & Belgium Sweden, Norway, Finland & Denmark Germany Austria & Switzerland Italy Spain Poland Hungary & Czech Republic Russia Rest of Europe



By 3 Revenue Sources including: Products Sales Revenues After Sale Revenues Including: Maintenance, Service, Upgrades & Refurbishment Other Revenues Including: Planning, Training, Consulting, Contracted Services & Government Funded R&D



By 4 Technologies: Automatic Border Control (ABC) Systems Border & Perimeter Barriers Visa Issuance IT Systems Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Technologies



B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors Business opportunities SWOT analysis Competitive analysis Business environment The 2015-2022 market segmented by 36 submarkets

C. The Europe Border Security report includes the following 5 appendices:

Appendix A: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards Appendix B: The European Union Challenges and Outlook Appendix C: Europe Migration Crisis & Border Security Appendix D: Abbreviations

D. The border security market report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

E. The supplementary (*) “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:

The Global Industry 2016 status

Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry

The Market Trends

Vendor – Government Relationship

Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022

The Industry Business Models & Strategies

Market Entry Challenges

The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Price Elasticity

Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/

F. The supplementary (*) “Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides a May 2016 updated extensive data (including company profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.) of the leading 119 Homeland Security and Public Safety vendors including:

3M 3i-MIND 3VR 3xLOGIC ABB Accenture ACTi Corporation ADT Security Services AeroVironment Inc. Agent Video Intelligence Airbus Defence and Space Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group) ALPHAOPEN American Science & Engineering Inc. Anixter Aralia Systems AT&T Inc. Augusta Systems Austal Avigilon Corporation Aware Axis AxxonSoft Ayonix BAE Systems BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd BioLink Solutions Boeing Bollinger Shipyards, Inc Bosch Security Systems Bruker Corporation BT Camero Cassidian CelPlan China Security & Surveillance, Inc. Cisco Systems Citilog Cognitec Systems GmbH Computer Network Limited (CNL) Computer Sciences Corporation CrossMatch Diebold DRS Technologies Inc. DVTel Elbit Systems Ltd. Elsag Datamat Emerson Electric Ericsson ESRI FaceFirst Finmeccanica SpA Firetide Fulcrum Biometrics LLC G4S General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. General Dynamics Corporation Getac Technology Corporation Hanwha Techwin Harris Corporation Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hexagon AB Honeywell International Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd IBM IndigoVision Intel Security IntuVision Inc iOmniscient IPConfigure IPS Intelligent Video Analytics Iris ID Systems, Inc. IriTech Inc. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. ISS L-3 Security & Detection Systems Leidos, Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation MACROSCOP MDS Mer group Milestone Systems A/S Mirasys Motorola Solutions, Inc. National Instruments NEC Corporation NICE Systems Northrop Grumman Corporation Nuance Communications, Inc. ObjectVideo Panasonic Corporation Pelco Pivot3 Proximex QinetiQ Limited Rapiscan Systems, Inc. Raytheon Rockwell Collins, Inc. Safran S.A. Salient Sciences Schneider Electric SeeTec Siemens Smart China (Holdings) Limited Smiths Detection Inc. Sony Corp. Speech Technology Center Suprema Inc. Synectics Plc Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd Texas Instruments Textron Inc. Thales Group Total Recall Unisys Corporation Verint Vialogy LLC Vigilant Technology Zhejiang Dahua Technology

1 Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis: Key Findings 2 Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis: Key Conclusions 3 European Immigration Enforcement Market – 2016-2022 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Major Findings 3.3 Key Conclusions 3.4 Major Challenges 3.5 Europe’s 2015 Refugee Crisis 3.6 Immigration Enforcement Market Background 3.7 The EU Internal Borders 3.8 Schengen Visas 3.9 Schengen Information System 3.1 Frontex 3.11 The External Borders Fund 3.12 The Pr?m Treaty 3.13 SWOT Analysis 3.13.1 Strengths 3.13.2 Weaknesses 3.13.3 Opportunities 3.14 Threats 3.15 European Immigration Enforcement Market – 2015-2022 4 European Smart Borders & Border Security Market – 2016-2022 4.1 Scope 4.2 The European Borders Security 4.2.1 Introduction 4.2.2 The Schengen Area 4.2.3 European Integrated Border Management (IBM) 4.2.4 The EU Smart Borders Initiative 4.2.5 The Schengen Zone: Passenger Name Record (PNR) System Outlook 4.2.6 The 2014-2015 European Migration Surge 4.2.7 Temporary Reintroduction of Border Control 4.3 European Smart & Secure Border Market 4.3.1 Europe Smart Borders Projects 4.3.2 Visas Requirements 4.3.2.1 Introduction 4.3.2.2 Post Visa Liberalization Monitoring Mechanism 4.3.2.3 Schengen Evaluation Mechanism 4.3.2.4 FRONTEX Procurement Process 4.4 Major Findings 4.5 Major Conclusions 4.6 Market Background 4.7 The Defense Industry vs. the Smart Borders & Border Security Market 4.8 European Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Market: SWOT Analysis 4.8.1 Strengths 4.8.2 Weaknesses 4.8.3 Opportunities 4.8.4 Threats 4.9 Business Models & Strategies 4.9.1 Variable Economic Conditions 4.9.2 Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Market Tiers 4.9.3 Border Security Market Business Opportunities & Challenges 4.9.4 Smart Borders, Immigration Enforcement & Border Security Market Competitive Analysis 5 European Automatic Border Control (ABC) Systems Market – 2016-2022 5.1 Automatic Border Control (ABC) Technologies and Market Background 5.1.1 The European Automatic Border Control Market Background 5.2 The European Automated Border Control: ABC4EU Project 5.2.1 ABC4EU Project: Scope 5.2.2 ABC4EU Project Test & Validation: 5.2.3 The ABC4EU Project Proposal 5.2.4 ABC4EU Project Activities 5.2.5 The 2015 European Project Status 5.2.6 The ABC4EU Project Impacts

About Us

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.

Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact us

Supply Demand Market Research

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Ph. +1-276-477-5910

Email [email protected]