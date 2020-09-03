The global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market is likely to derive growth from the increasing number of awareness programs. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Alum & Calcium Salts, Liposomes &Archaeosomes, Oil Emulsion Adjuvants, Nanoparticles &Microparticles), By Application (Commercial Applications, Research Applications), By End User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will benefit from the increasing adoption of vaccinations across the world.

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

SEPPIC

BrenntagBiosector A/S

SPI Pharma

Novavax

Zoetis

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Bioveta, a.s

Avanti Polar Lipids Inc. (U.S)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Merck & Co. Inc (U.S)

OZ Biosciences (France)

InvivoGen

Increasing Number of Government Initiatives to Favor Market Growth

The increasing number of government initiatives will aid the growth of the global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market. The market has derived significant growth from recent awareness programs. Some of the most renowned companies are engaged in introducing newer products with latest technologies and advanced concepts. In 2016, Novavax announced the launch of a new seasonal combination vaccination program, with the aim of spreading awareness regarding the benefits of influenza. Through this program, the company aims to educate people about the importance of frequent vaccination and stresses on the benefits of this vaccination in reducing the chances of being diagnosed with diseases. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the increasing number of awareness programs will constitute an increase in the global veterinary vaccine adjuvants market size in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Alum & Calcium Salts

Liposomes &Archaeosomes

Oil Emulsion Adjuvants

Nanoparticles &Microparticles

Others

By Application

Commercial Applications

Research Applications

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

