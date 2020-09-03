Bulletin Line

Impact of Covid-19 on Weapons & Explosives Detection Markets in Europe – 2017-2022 Industry to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast

Market Surge Forecast: 2015-2020 CAGR: 20.2%. Granulated Into 51 Submarkets

The explosives detection and weapon detection market will grow at a CAGR of 20.2% in 2015-2020, a 5-fold hike from the 3.9% CAGR during 2000-2015. Europe is facing a surge of ISIS-inspired explosives and weapon borne terror attacks and threats representing challenges with a far greater reach than their economic ones. This issue impacts airport security, stadium security, public transportation security and other safety measures in populated areas. This alarming situation shows no signs of declining. Europeans are experiencing a new disturbing reality in which explosives and weapon borne terror is their “new normal”. An increase in orders for weapon and explosives detection products had already commenced after the November 2015 Paris carnage (e.g., France manufacturers of weapon detectors reported a 300% sales hike after the Paris carnage).

Based on 6 months of the “Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis Series” research, and over 110 face-to-face interviews and analyses, we forecast that the 2015-2020 market will grow at a CAGR of 20.2%, a 5-fold hike from the 3.9% CAGR during 2000-2015. Such a growth rate has not been seen in the European market since the 2002-2008 years, following 9/11.

The explosives detection market will undergo a major transformation from 2016-2022 through the following drivers:

  • The ISIS-inspired complex and well-planned Paris and Brussels carnage (162 killed and 668 injured) sent shockwaves across the continent.
  • The jihadists used both military grade weapons as well as hard-to-detect homemade improvised explosives (i.e. TATP) which pose a threat to existing weapon detection measures
  • The attacks shook the European governments and their security agencies unlike any other terror attacks since 9/11, paving the way to new strategies regarding explosives detection capabilities and needs
  • The west European security forces are ill-equipped in terms of weapon detection and explosives detection to encounter 21st century ISIS-inspired and trained terrorists who use hard-to-detect improvised explosives, cutting-edge encrypted communication, make a remarkable use of social networks to recruit and train jihadists and conduct efficient pre-attack intelligence.
  • European security bodies will have to replace or upgrade their explosive screening systems to new systems capable of detecting improvised explosives like those used in Paris and Brussels (e.g., TATP).
  • With no “Magic Bullet” technology in sight, the challenge that remains unresolved is to find out how to stop terrorists from detonating explosives in crowded, unscreened public areas.
  • The terrorists were trained by ISIS ex-Iraqi military officers on planning and conducting modern day guerrilla warfare. Europol estimates that up to 5,000 European jihadists have returned to the EU after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.
  • The EU and most of the rest of the European market for homeland security and public safety products are served by local companies. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of cost-performance. They do not encounter any EU direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 254-page report + one* report include:

  • What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?
  • Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
  • Who are the decision-makers?
  • What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
  • What are the customers looking for?
  • What are the present and pipeline technologies?
  • What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats)?
  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 254 pages, 40 tables and 86 figures, this report + one* report covers 12 Countries and Regions 5 technologies and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

A. A. Market data and forecast on weapon and explosives detection is analyzed via 3 key independent perspectives:

With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

  • By 12 Country Markets including:
    1. UK
    2. France
    3. The Netherlands & Belgium
    4. Sweden, Norway, Finland & Denmark
    5. Germany
    6. Austria & Switzerland
    7. Italy
    8. Spain
    9. Poland
    10. Hungary & Czech Republic
    11. Russia
    12. Rest of Europe
  • By 3 Revenue Sources including:
    1. Weapon and explosives detection Products Sales Revenues
    2. After Sale Revenues Including: Maintenance, Service, Upgrades & Refurbishment
    3. Other Revenues Including: Planning, Training, Consulting, Contracted Services & Government Funded R&D
  • By 5 Technology Markets including:
    1. Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
    2. Metal Detectors
    3. Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems
    4. Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) & Security related BHS
    5. Vehicle & Container Screening Systems

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for the market sectors, including:

  1. Market drivers & inhibitors
  2. Business opportunities
  3. SWOT analysis
  4. Competitive analysis
  5. Business environment

C. The report discusses directly or indirectly the following current and pipeline technologies:

  1. Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  2. Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems
  3. Desktop ETD Devices
  4. Hand Held ETD Devices
  5. Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  6. Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  7. Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  8. Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening
  9. IED Placement Detection
  10. Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS) technologies
  11. Liquid Explosives Detection Devices
  12. Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems
  13. Metal detection Portals
  14. Multimodal Biometric Systems
  15. Narcotics Trace Detection Devices
  16. Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems
  17. People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals
  18. People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals
  19. Shoe Scanners
  20. Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems
  21. Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection
  22. Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors
  23. Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization
  24. Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)
  25. Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints
  26. VBIED Detonation Neutralization
  27. Vehicle & Container Screening Systems
  28. Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors
  29. Vehicle Screening ETD Systems
  30. X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
  31. X-ray Screening systems

D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:

  1. Appendix A: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards
  2. Appendix B: The European Union Challenges and Outlook
  3. Appendix C: Europe Migration Crisis & Border Security
  4. Appendix D: Abbreviations

E. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

F. The supplementary* “Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:

  • The Global Industry 2016 status
  • Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry
  • The Market Trends
  • Vendor – Government Relationship
  • Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022
  • The Industry Business Models & Strategies
  • Market Entry Challenges
  • The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
  • Market Entry Strategies
  • Price Elasticity
  • Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

1 Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis: Key Findings
2 Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis: Key Conclusions
3 European Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market – 2016-2022
3.1 European Explosives Trace Detection: Major Findings
3.2 European Explosives Trace Detection: Major Conclusions
3.3 ETD Technologies and Market Background
3.3.1 ETD Background
3.3.2 Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS)
3.3.3 Current Explosives & Narcotics Detection Technologies Map
3.3.4 ETD vs. Bulk Explosives & Narcotics Detection: Pros & Cons
3.3.5 Handheld and Desktop ETD
3.3.6 Airport Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners
3.3.7 Vehicle Screening ETD Systems
3.4 Pipeline ETD Technologies
3.4.1 Nanotechnology Explosives and Narcotics Trace Detection: Challenges
3.4.2 Receptor-based ETD
3.4.3 Molecularly Imprinted Polymers Based ETD
3.4.4 Nano-mechanical Sensor Based ETD
3.4.5 Electronic Nose Based ETD
3.4.6 Silica Micro-cantilever Based ETD
3.4.7 Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering Based ETD
3.4.8 Hybrid Nano-sensor Based ETD
3.4.9 Protein Coated Carbon Nanotubes, Nano Based ETD
3.4.10 Piezo-resistive Polymer Cantilever Nano Based ETD
3.4.11 Inkjet Based Wireless Sensor ETD Technology
3.4.12 Amino-silane Coated Nanowires Arrays Based ETD
3.4.13 Free-surface Microfluidic Control of Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy Based ETD
3.4.14 Trace Chemical Vapor Detection Cartridge
3.4.15 Free Surface Microfluidic Chip
3.4.16 Continuous Pre-concentrator
3.4.17 Raman Chemical Specific Signatures
3.4.18 Molecularly Imprinted Polymers Explosives and Narcotics Detection Kit
3.4.19 Quantum Sniffer Portable ETD
3.4.20 Cantilever Nano-Mechanical Sensors
3.4.21 Sensor Array and Neural Network Based ETD
3.4.22 Temperature-stepped Desorption Based ETD
3.4.23 Trace Detection of Nitrogen-Based Explosives with UV-PLF
3.4.24 Non-Contact Explosives and Narcotics Harvesting ETD
3.4.24.1 Non-Contact Harvesting
3.4.24.2 ETD Transport
3.4.24.3 ETD Analysis
3.4.24.4 ETD Reporting
3.4.25 Check Point Explosives and Narcotics Detection System
3.4.26 Trace Detection of Small Molecules by Pulsed-Ultraviolet Laser Raman Spectroscopy
3.4.27 Sensing Trace Amounts of Nitro-Aromatic Explosives and Narcotics Using Nanowire-Nanocluster Hybrids
3.4.28 Detection of Explosives and Narcotics at Trace Levels by Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS)
3.4.29 Universal Explosive Detection System
3.4.30 MEMS-Based Explosive Particle Detection and Remote Particle Stimulation
3.4.31 Laser Vaporization of Trace

