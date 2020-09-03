Impact of Covid-19 on Weapons & Explosives Detection Markets in Europe – 2017-2022 Industry to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast

Market Surge Forecast: 2015-2020 CAGR: 20.2%. Granulated Into 51 Submarkets

The explosives detection and weapon detection market will grow at a CAGR of 20.2% in 2015-2020, a 5-fold hike from the 3.9% CAGR during 2000-2015. Europe is facing a surge of ISIS-inspired explosives and weapon borne terror attacks and threats representing challenges with a far greater reach than their economic ones. This issue impacts airport security, stadium security, public transportation security and other safety measures in populated areas. This alarming situation shows no signs of declining. Europeans are experiencing a new disturbing reality in which explosives and weapon borne terror is their “new normal”. An increase in orders for weapon and explosives detection products had already commenced after the November 2015 Paris carnage (e.g., France manufacturers of weapon detectors reported a 300% sales hike after the Paris carnage).

Based on 6 months of the “Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis Series” research, and over 110 face-to-face interviews and analyses, we forecast that the 2015-2020 market will grow at a CAGR of 20.2%, a 5-fold hike from the 3.9% CAGR during 2000-2015. Such a growth rate has not been seen in the European market since the 2002-2008 years, following 9/11.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and [email protected] https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact

The explosives detection market will undergo a major transformation from 2016-2022 through the following drivers:

The ISIS-inspired complex and well-planned Paris and Brussels carnage (162 killed and 668 injured) sent shockwaves across the continent.

The jihadists used both military grade weapons as well as hard-to-detect homemade improvised explosives (i.e. TATP) which pose a threat to existing weapon detection measures

The attacks shook the European governments and their security agencies unlike any other terror attacks since 9/11, paving the way to new strategies regarding explosives detection capabilities and needs

The west European security forces are ill-equipped in terms of weapon detection and explosives detection to encounter 21st century ISIS-inspired and trained terrorists who use hard-to-detect improvised explosives, cutting-edge encrypted communication, make a remarkable use of social networks to recruit and train jihadists and conduct efficient pre-attack intelligence.

European security bodies will have to replace or upgrade their explosive screening systems to new systems capable of detecting improvised explosives like those used in Paris and Brussels (e.g., TATP).

With no “Magic Bullet” technology in sight, the challenge that remains unresolved is to find out how to stop terrorists from detonating explosives in crowded, unscreened public areas.

The terrorists were trained by ISIS ex-Iraqi military officers on planning and conducting modern day guerrilla warfare. Europol estimates that up to 5,000 European jihadists have returned to the EU after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.

The EU and most of the rest of the European market for homeland security and public safety products are served by local companies. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of cost-performance. They do not encounter any EU direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include many security market products.

This report is a resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/

Questions answered in this 254-page report + one* report include:

What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the present and pipeline technologies?

What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 254 pages, 40 tables and 86 figures, this report + one* report covers 12 Countries and Regions 5 technologies and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

Why Buy this Report?

A. A. Market data and forecast on weapon and explosives detection is analyzed via 3 key independent perspectives:

With a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” – each dollar spent – via the following 3 viewpoints:

By 12 Country Markets including: UK France The Netherlands & Belgium Sweden, Norway, Finland & Denmark Germany Austria & Switzerland Italy Spain Poland Hungary & Czech Republic Russia Rest of Europe



By 3 Revenue Sources including: Weapon and explosives detection Products Sales Revenues After Sale Revenues Including: Maintenance, Service, Upgrades & Refurbishment Other Revenues Including: Planning, Training, Consulting, Contracted Services & Government Funded R&D



By 5 Technology Markets including: Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Metal Detectors Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) & Security related BHS Vehicle & Container Screening Systems



B. Detailed market analysis frameworks for the market sectors, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors Business opportunities SWOT analysis Competitive analysis Business environment

C. The report discusses directly or indirectly the following current and pipeline technologies:

Backscatter X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Coherent Scatter 2D X-Ray Systems Desktop ETD Devices Hand Held ETD Devices Dual Energy LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Dual-View LINAC X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Gamma Ray Systems Container-Vehicle Screening Systems Hybrid Tomographic EDS & 2D X-Ray Screening IED Placement Detection Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS) technologies Liquid Explosives Detection Devices Luggage, Baggage & Mail Screening Systems Metal detection Portals Multimodal Biometric Systems Narcotics Trace Detection Devices Natural & Manmade Disaster Early Warning systems People Screening MMWave (AIT) Portals People Screening X-Ray Backscatter (AIT) Portals Shoe Scanners Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems Standoff Suicide Bombers Detection Suicide Bombers Borne IED (PBIED) Detectors Suicide Bombers Detonation Neutralization Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) Transportable X-Ray Screening Checkpoints VBIED Detonation Neutralization Vehicle & Container Screening Systems Vehicle Borne IED (VBIED) Detectors Vehicle Screening ETD Systems X-Ray Container-Vehicle Screening Systems X-ray Screening systems

D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:

Appendix A: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards Appendix B: The European Union Challenges and Outlook Appendix C: Europe Migration Crisis & Border Security Appendix D: Abbreviations

E. The report addresses over 300 European Homeland Security and Public Safety standards (including links)

F. The supplementary* “Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides the following insights and analysis of the industry including:

The Global Industry 2016 status

Effects of Emerging Technologies on the Industry

The Market Trends

Vendor – Government Relationship

Geopolitical Outlook 2016-2022

The Industry Business Models & Strategies

Market Entry Challenges

The Industry: Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Price Elasticity

Past Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Events

G. The supplementary* “Global Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry – 2016 Edition” report provides a May 2016 updated extensive data (including Company Profile, Recent Annual Revenues, Key Executives, homeland Security and Public Safety Products, and Contact Info.) of the leading 119 Homeland Security and Public Safety Vendors including:

3M 3i-MIND 3VR 3xLOGIC ABB Accenture ACTi Corporation ADT Security Services AeroVironment Inc. Agent Video Intelligence Airbus Defence and Space Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group) ALPHAOPEN American Science & Engineering Inc. Anixter Aralia Systems AT&T Inc. Augusta Systems Austal Avigilon Corporation Aware Axis AxxonSoft Ayonix BAE Systems BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd. BioLink Solutions Boeing Bollinger Shipyards, Inc Bosch Security Systems Bruker Corporation BT Camero Cassidian CelPlan China Security & Surveillance, Inc. Cisco Systems Citilog Cognitec Systems GmbH Computer Network Limited (CNL) Computer Sciences Corporation CrossMatch Diebold DRS Technologies Inc. DVTel Elbit Systems Ltd. Elsag Datamat Emerson Electric Ericsson ESRI FaceFirst Finmeccanica SpA Firetide Fulcrum Biometrics LLC G4S General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. General Dynamics Corporation Getac Technology Corporation Hanwha Techwin Harris Corporation Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hexagon AB Honeywell International Inc. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. IBM IndigoVision Intel Security IntuVision Inc iOmniscient IPConfigure IPS Intelligent Video Analytics Iris ID Systems, Inc. IriTech Inc. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. ISS L-3 Security & Detection Systems Leidos, Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation MACROSCOP MDS Mer group Milestone Systems A/S Mirasys Motorola Solutions, Inc. National Instruments NEC Corporation NICE Systems Northrop Grumman Corporation Nuance Communications, Inc. ObjectVideo Panasonic Corporation Pelco Pivot3 Proximex QinetiQ Limited Rapiscan Systems, Inc. Raytheon Rockwell Collins, Inc. Safran S.A. Salient Sciences Schneider Electric SeeTec Siemens Smart China (Holdings) Limited Smiths Detection Inc. Sony Corp. Speech Technology Center Suprema Inc. Synectics Plc Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd. Texas Instruments Textron Inc. Thales Group Total Recall Unisys Corporation Verint Vialogy LLC Vigilant Technology Zhejiang Dahua Technology

1 Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis: Key Findings 2 Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis: Key Conclusions 3 European Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market – 2016-2022 3.1 European Explosives Trace Detection: Major Findings 3.2 European Explosives Trace Detection: Major Conclusions 3.3 ETD Technologies and Market Background 3.3.1 ETD Background 3.3.2 Ion Mobility Spectroscopy (IMS) 3.3.3 Current Explosives & Narcotics Detection Technologies Map 3.3.4 ETD vs. Bulk Explosives & Narcotics Detection: Pros & Cons 3.3.5 Handheld and Desktop ETD 3.3.6 Airport Boarding Gate Explosives Scanners 3.3.7 Vehicle Screening ETD Systems 3.4 Pipeline ETD Technologies 3.4.1 Nanotechnology Explosives and Narcotics Trace Detection: Challenges 3.4.2 Receptor-based ETD 3.4.3 Molecularly Imprinted Polymers Based ETD 3.4.4 Nano-mechanical Sensor Based ETD 3.4.5 Electronic Nose Based ETD 3.4.6 Silica Micro-cantilever Based ETD 3.4.7 Surface Enhanced Raman Scattering Based ETD 3.4.8 Hybrid Nano-sensor Based ETD 3.4.9 Protein Coated Carbon Nanotubes, Nano Based ETD 3.4.10 Piezo-resistive Polymer Cantilever Nano Based ETD 3.4.11 Inkjet Based Wireless Sensor ETD Technology 3.4.12 Amino-silane Coated Nanowires Arrays Based ETD 3.4.13 Free-surface Microfluidic Control of Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy Based ETD 3.4.14 Trace Chemical Vapor Detection Cartridge 3.4.15 Free Surface Microfluidic Chip 3.4.16 Continuous Pre-concentrator 3.4.17 Raman Chemical Specific Signatures 3.4.18 Molecularly Imprinted Polymers Explosives and Narcotics Detection Kit 3.4.19 Quantum Sniffer Portable ETD 3.4.20 Cantilever Nano-Mechanical Sensors 3.4.21 Sensor Array and Neural Network Based ETD 3.4.22 Temperature-stepped Desorption Based ETD 3.4.23 Trace Detection of Nitrogen-Based Explosives with UV-PLF 3.4.24 Non-Contact Explosives and Narcotics Harvesting ETD 3.4.24.1 Non-Contact Harvesting 3.4.24.2 ETD Transport 3.4.24.3 ETD Analysis 3.4.24.4 ETD Reporting 3.4.25 Check Point Explosives and Narcotics Detection System 3.4.26 Trace Detection of Small Molecules by Pulsed-Ultraviolet Laser Raman Spectroscopy 3.4.27 Sensing Trace Amounts of Nitro-Aromatic Explosives and Narcotics Using Nanowire-Nanocluster Hybrids 3.4.28 Detection of Explosives and Narcotics at Trace Levels by Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) 3.4.29 Universal Explosive Detection System 3.4.30 MEMS-Based Explosive Particle Detection and Remote Particle Stimulation 3.4.31 Laser Vaporization of Trace …

About Us

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.

Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact us

Supply Demand Market Research

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Ph. +1-276-477-5910

Email [email protected]