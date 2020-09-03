Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: Key Highlights

The growing importance of wastewater treatment has created fresh opportunities for growth within the global sludge dewatering equipment market. Use of sludge dewatering equipment has helped multiple industries in preserving their freshwater reserves. It is a method that can fetch potable water through the use of industrial techniques and filter press methods. The use of this treatment method has gathered momentum in a range of industries and sectors. This trend is projected to fetch voluminous revenues within the global sludge dewatering equipment market. Moreover, concerns related to environment pollution have been a matter of discussion across global conventions and platforms. As these platforms persuade local and regional authorities to take pragmatic steps towards sustainability, the use of sludge dewatering equipment is set to grow.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global sludge dewatering equipment market would expand at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% over the period between 2019 and 2027. Furthermore, the total value of the global sludge dewatering equipment market is expected to touch US$ 6,297.4 Mn by 2027, rising from a value of US$ 3,778.4 Mn in 2018.

Municipal Development to Drive Market Demand

The water treatment industry has been at the forefront of municipal growth and advancement. Several countries and regions are focusing on developing water purification units, and the use of sludge dewatering equipment shall play an integral role in accomplishing this. The need for pure and potable water spans into a multitude of industries. The use of sludge dewatering equipment across the industrial sector has garnered the attention of the masses. Furthermore, presence of a seamless industry for supplying water to the residential sector has also given a thrust to market growth. It is expected that the global sludge dewatering equipment market would accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to follow. Moreover, water disposal sites across urban sites have also become important landmarks in municipal development.

Need for Efficient Waste Disposal to Aid Growth

Water disposal is an important function across industrial and residential units. Use of sludge dewatering equipment helps in reducing the volume and weight of water, and this in turn helps in smooth disposal. Therefore, the global sludge dewatering equipment market is expected to witness the inflow of fresh revenues in the years to follow. Moreover, development of reliable and efficient technologies for waste water management shall bring in key revenues into the market. The regulatory guidelines provided by Ministries of environment across various regions also necessitate the use of sludge dewatering equipment. There is little contention about the use of sludge dewatering equipment in urban centers with expansive industrial bases.

Competitive Landscape: Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market

Some of the leading vendors operating in the global sludge dewatering equipment market are Alfa Laval Inc., Atara Equipment Ltd., Bilfinger Water Technologies, Dewaco Ltd., Era Hydro- Biotech Energy Pvt. Ltd., Flo Trend Systems Inc., Fournier Industries Inc., Komline-Sanderson, Kontek Ecology Systems Inc., Palmetto Water Solutions LLC, Therma-Flite Inc., and Wright-Pierce.

