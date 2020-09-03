Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026 | Johnson Controls, Mayekawa Mfg, GEA Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Refrigeration Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Research Report: Johnson Controls, Mayekawa Mfg, GEA Group, Ingersoll-Rand, Yantai Moon, Vilter Manufacturing

Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Refrigeration Systems

Coils And Condensers

Thermal Panels

Parts (Support Products)



Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Food Production And Processing

Beverage Production

Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals

Other



The Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Refrigeration Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Refrigeration Systems

1.4.3 Coils And Condensers

1.4.4 Thermal Panels

1.4.5 Parts (Support Products)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Production And Processing

1.5.3 Beverage Production

1.5.4 Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Johnson Controls

12.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.1.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Johnson Controls Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.2 Mayekawa Mfg

12.2.1 Mayekawa Mfg Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mayekawa Mfg Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mayekawa Mfg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mayekawa Mfg Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Mayekawa Mfg Recent Development

12.3 GEA Group

12.3.1 GEA Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 GEA Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GEA Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GEA Group Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 GEA Group Recent Development

12.4 Ingersoll-Rand

12.4.1 Ingersoll-Rand Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ingersoll-Rand Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ingersoll-Rand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Ingersoll-Rand Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Development

12.5 Yantai Moon

12.5.1 Yantai Moon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yantai Moon Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Yantai Moon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Yantai Moon Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Yantai Moon Recent Development

12.6 Vilter Manufacturing

12.6.1 Vilter Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vilter Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vilter Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Vilter Manufacturing Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Vilter Manufacturing Recent Development

12.11 Johnson Controls

12.11.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.11.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Johnson Controls Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

