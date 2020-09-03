Intelligent Pumps Market Trends 2020, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2026 | Grundfos Holding, Goulds Pumps, QuantumFlo

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Intelligent Pumps market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intelligent Pumps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intelligent Pumps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intelligent Pumps Market Research Report: Grundfos Holding, Goulds Pumps, QuantumFlo, Kirloskar Brothers, Alfa Laval

Global Intelligent Pumps Market Segmentation by Product: Pump Motor

Variable Speed Drive

Control System

Others



Global Intelligent Pumps Market Segmentation by Application: Buildings

Industry

Water Utility (Municipal)

Others



The Intelligent Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Pumps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intelligent Pumps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Pumps market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Pumps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Pumps market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intelligent Pumps Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Intelligent Pumps Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pump Motor

1.4.3 Variable Speed Drive

1.4.4 Control System

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Buildings

1.5.3 Industry

1.5.4 Water Utility (Municipal)

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Intelligent Pumps, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Intelligent Pumps Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Intelligent Pumps Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Intelligent Pumps Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Intelligent Pumps Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Intelligent Pumps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Pumps Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Intelligent Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Intelligent Pumps Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Intelligent Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Intelligent Pumps Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Intelligent Pumps Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Pumps Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Intelligent Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Intelligent Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Intelligent Pumps Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Intelligent Pumps Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Intelligent Pumps Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Intelligent Pumps Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Intelligent Pumps Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Intelligent Pumps Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Intelligent Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Intelligent Pumps Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Intelligent Pumps Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Intelligent Pumps Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Intelligent Pumps Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Intelligent Pumps Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Intelligent Pumps Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Intelligent Pumps Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Intelligent Pumps Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Intelligent Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Intelligent Pumps Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Intelligent Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Intelligent Pumps Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Intelligent Pumps Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Intelligent Pumps Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Intelligent Pumps Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Intelligent Pumps Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Intelligent Pumps Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Intelligent Pumps Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Intelligent Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Intelligent Pumps Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Intelligent Pumps Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Intelligent Pumps Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Intelligent Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Intelligent Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Intelligent Pumps Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Intelligent Pumps Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Intelligent Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Intelligent Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Intelligent Pumps Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Intelligent Pumps Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pumps Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pumps Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Intelligent Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Intelligent Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Intelligent Pumps Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Intelligent Pumps Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pumps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pumps Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pumps Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pumps Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Grundfos Holding

12.1.1 Grundfos Holding Corporation Information

12.1.2 Grundfos Holding Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Grundfos Holding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Grundfos Holding Intelligent Pumps Products Offered

12.1.5 Grundfos Holding Recent Development

12.2 Goulds Pumps

12.2.1 Goulds Pumps Corporation Information

12.2.2 Goulds Pumps Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Goulds Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Goulds Pumps Intelligent Pumps Products Offered

12.2.5 Goulds Pumps Recent Development

12.3 QuantumFlo

12.3.1 QuantumFlo Corporation Information

12.3.2 QuantumFlo Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 QuantumFlo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 QuantumFlo Intelligent Pumps Products Offered

12.3.5 QuantumFlo Recent Development

12.4 Kirloskar Brothers

12.4.1 Kirloskar Brothers Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kirloskar Brothers Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kirloskar Brothers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Kirloskar Brothers Intelligent Pumps Products Offered

12.4.5 Kirloskar Brothers Recent Development

12.5 Alfa Laval

12.5.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alfa Laval Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Alfa Laval Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Alfa Laval Intelligent Pumps Products Offered

12.5.5 Alfa Laval Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Intelligent Pumps Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Intelligent Pumps Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

