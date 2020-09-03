“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Research Report: Xenios AG (Germany), Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA), Vital Therapies, Inc. (USA), Baxter International, Inc. (USA), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Medtronic, Inc. (USA), HeartWare International, Inc. (USA), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Thoratec Corp. (USA), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), SynCardia Systems, Inc. (USA), Terumo Heart, Inc. (USA)

Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Segmentation by Product: Silicon Membrane Oxygenator

Hole Polypropylene Membrane Oxygenator



Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Segmentation by Application: Neonatal Cardiovascular Surgery

Adult Cardiovascular Surgery



The Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Silicon Membrane Oxygenator

1.4.3 Hole Polypropylene Membrane Oxygenator

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Neonatal Cardiovascular Surgery

1.5.3 Adult Cardiovascular Surgery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Xenios AG (Germany)

12.1.1 Xenios AG (Germany) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Xenios AG (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Xenios AG (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Xenios AG (Germany) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.1.5 Xenios AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.2 Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)

12.2.1 Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.2.5 Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.3 Vital Therapies, Inc. (USA)

12.3.1 Vital Therapies, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Vital Therapies, Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vital Therapies, Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Vital Therapies, Inc. (USA) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.3.5 Vital Therapies, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.4 Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

12.4.1 Baxter International, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Baxter International, Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Baxter International, Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Baxter International, Inc. (USA) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.4.5 Baxter International, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.5 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

12.5.1 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.5.5 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

12.6 Medtronic, Inc. (USA)

12.6.1 Medtronic, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Medtronic, Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Medtronic, Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Medtronic, Inc. (USA) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.6.5 Medtronic, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.7 HeartWare International, Inc. (USA)

12.7.1 HeartWare International, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.7.2 HeartWare International, Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 HeartWare International, Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 HeartWare International, Inc. (USA) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.7.5 HeartWare International, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.8 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

12.8.1 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.8.5 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Recent Development

12.9 Thoratec Corp. (USA)

12.9.1 Thoratec Corp. (USA) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Thoratec Corp. (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Thoratec Corp. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Thoratec Corp. (USA) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.9.5 Thoratec Corp. (USA) Recent Development

12.10 Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

12.10.1 Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.10.5 Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

12.11 Xenios AG (Germany)

12.11.1 Xenios AG (Germany) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Xenios AG (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Xenios AG (Germany) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Xenios AG (Germany) Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Products Offered

12.11.5 Xenios AG (Germany) Recent Development

12.12 Nipro Corporation (Japan)

12.12.1 Nipro Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nipro Corporation (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Nipro Corporation (Japan) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Nipro Corporation (Japan) Products Offered

12.12.5 Nipro Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

12.13 SynCardia Systems, Inc. (USA)

12.13.1 SynCardia Systems, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.13.2 SynCardia Systems, Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 SynCardia Systems, Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 SynCardia Systems, Inc. (USA) Products Offered

12.13.5 SynCardia Systems, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.14 Terumo Heart, Inc. (USA)

12.14.1 Terumo Heart, Inc. (USA) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Terumo Heart, Inc. (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Terumo Heart, Inc. (USA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Terumo Heart, Inc. (USA) Products Offered

12.14.5 Terumo Heart, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

