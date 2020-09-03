IoT Telecom Services Market Will Target Emerging Markets by 2025 | AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Huawei Technologies

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘IoT Telecom Services’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

AT&T, Inc. (United States)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (United States)

Aeris (United States)

China Mobile Ltd. (China)

Vodafone Group PLC. (United Kingdom)

T-Mobile USA, Inc. (United States)

Sprint Corporation (United States)

Telecoms use the IoT for delivering products and services that provides additional value to existing network. They use separate networks for IoT platforms which can be used as foundation for developers and businesses. There are two protocol technologies which telecoms use to connect IoT devices to their networks that are LTE-M and narrow band IoT (NB-IoT). These protocols have low-bandwidth, low-power, low-cost, and optimised for connecting IoT devices to cellular networks. Moreover, various telecoms which support and use IoT devices have roaming capabilities where devices can connect to a cellular network.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Smart Building and Home Automation, Capillary Networks Management, Industrial Manufacturing and Automation, Vehicle Telematics, Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Smart Healthcare), Network Management Solution (Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization, Network Traffic Management, Network Security Management), Technology (Cellular Technologies, LPWAN, NB-IoT, RF-Based), Service Type (Business Consulting Services, Device and Application Management Services, Installation and Integration Services, IoT Billing and Subscription Management, M2M Billing Management)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Rising Adoption of Telco Cloud

Emerging Low-Power High-Range NB-IoT Technology which Empowers Telecom Operators

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Penetration of Smart Connected Devices and Internet

Growing Need for Smart Network Bandwidth Management in Communications

Challenges that Market May Face:Issues in Interoperability and Data Management

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global IoT Telecom Services Market:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

snapshot of the key findings and key statistics on the whole.

market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Detailed segmentation of the Global IoT Telecom Services market

Highlights the inclusions and exclusions

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumers sentiments’ analysis that are likely to contribute to market growth are covered as well.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis

The impact of Covid-19 on economy and also the probable market scenario aftermath.

Chapter 05 – Global IoT Telecom Services Market – Pricing Analysis

Throws light on pricing from the manufacturers’ as well as distributers’ perspectives. Pricing analysis benchmark is also unleashed.

Global market value analysis and forecasts the Global IoT Telecom Services (in US$ Mn) between 2015 and 2027.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global IoT Telecom Services market

Explore supply chain and value chain analysis for the market.

In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global IoT Telecom Services Market Segmentation

By Type, Application, End-Users, Region

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global IoT Telecom Services Market

How Market will Shape with emerging and developed economies?

Chapter 09 – Global IoT Telecom Services Market Structure Analysis

Tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 10 – Competitive Analysis

Comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments.

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

To obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Global IoT Telecom Services market

AMA Research has found that their clients use the insights and forecasts from reports in the following ways:

Latest market dynamics and Demand & Supply situation

Gauging timing and size of R&D activities

Helping Production Planner to gear up or gear down to meet demand

Assessing how quickly to increase or decrease sales force activities

Aiding in allocating management attention …. And many more

Key Development Activities:

On 12th December 2019, Nokia has signed an agreement with TIM for providing Internet of Things services to customers in Brazil. This acquisition will help to capture IoT opportunities more faster and securely

