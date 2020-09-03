Lateral Transfer Devices Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Airpal

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Lateral Transfer Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lateral Transfer Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lateral Transfer Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lateral Transfer Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lateral Transfer Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lateral Transfer Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lateral Transfer Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lateral Transfer Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lateral Transfer Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Research Report: Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Airpal, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sizewise, Patient Positioning System LLC, Medline Industries, Inc, EZ Way, Inc, Mcauley Medical, Inc, Air-Matt, Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Scan Medical, Haines Medical, Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc

Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Segmentation by Product: Regular Mattress

Split Legs Mattress

Half Mattress



Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics



The Lateral Transfer Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lateral Transfer Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lateral Transfer Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lateral Transfer Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lateral Transfer Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lateral Transfer Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lateral Transfer Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lateral Transfer Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lateral Transfer Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Lateral Transfer Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Regular Mattress

1.4.3 Split Legs Mattress

1.4.4 Half Mattress

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Lateral Transfer Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Lateral Transfer Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Lateral Transfer Devices Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Lateral Transfer Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Lateral Transfer Devices Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lateral Transfer Devices Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Lateral Transfer Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Lateral Transfer Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Lateral Transfer Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Lateral Transfer Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Lateral Transfer Devices Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Lateral Transfer Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Lateral Transfer Devices Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Lateral Transfer Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Lateral Transfer Devices Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Lateral Transfer Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Lateral Transfer Devices Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Lateral Transfer Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lateral Transfer Devices Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Lateral Transfer Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Lateral Transfer Devices Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lateral Transfer Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lateral Transfer Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lateral Transfer Devices Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lateral Transfer Devices Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Getinge AB

12.1.1 Getinge AB Corporation Information

12.1.2 Getinge AB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Getinge AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Getinge AB Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.1.5 Getinge AB Recent Development

12.2 Hovertech International

12.2.1 Hovertech International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hovertech International Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hovertech International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hovertech International Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.2.5 Hovertech International Recent Development

12.3 Airpal, Inc

12.3.1 Airpal, Inc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Airpal, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Airpal, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Airpal, Inc Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.3.5 Airpal, Inc Recent Development

12.4 Stryker Corporation

12.4.1 Stryker Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Stryker Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Stryker Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Stryker Corporation Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.4.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Sizewise

12.5.1 Sizewise Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sizewise Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sizewise Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sizewise Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.5.5 Sizewise Recent Development

12.6 Patient Positioning System LLC

12.6.1 Patient Positioning System LLC Corporation Information

12.6.2 Patient Positioning System LLC Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Patient Positioning System LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Patient Positioning System LLC Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.6.5 Patient Positioning System LLC Recent Development

12.7 Medline Industries, Inc

12.7.1 Medline Industries, Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 Medline Industries, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Medline Industries, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Medline Industries, Inc Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.7.5 Medline Industries, Inc Recent Development

12.8 EZ Way, Inc

12.8.1 EZ Way, Inc Corporation Information

12.8.2 EZ Way, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 EZ Way, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 EZ Way, Inc Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.8.5 EZ Way, Inc Recent Development

12.9 Mcauley Medical, Inc

12.9.1 Mcauley Medical, Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mcauley Medical, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mcauley Medical, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Mcauley Medical, Inc Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.9.5 Mcauley Medical, Inc Recent Development

12.10 Air-Matt, Inc

12.10.1 Air-Matt, Inc Corporation Information

12.10.2 Air-Matt, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Air-Matt, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Air-Matt, Inc Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.10.5 Air-Matt, Inc Recent Development

12.11 Getinge AB

12.11.1 Getinge AB Corporation Information

12.11.2 Getinge AB Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Getinge AB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Getinge AB Lateral Transfer Devices Products Offered

12.11.5 Getinge AB Recent Development

12.12 Scan Medical

12.12.1 Scan Medical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Scan Medical Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Scan Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Scan Medical Products Offered

12.12.5 Scan Medical Recent Development

12.13 Haines Medical

12.13.1 Haines Medical Corporation Information

12.13.2 Haines Medical Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Haines Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Haines Medical Products Offered

12.13.5 Haines Medical Recent Development

12.14 Samarit Medical AG

12.14.1 Samarit Medical AG Corporation Information

12.14.2 Samarit Medical AG Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Samarit Medical AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Samarit Medical AG Products Offered

12.14.5 Samarit Medical AG Recent Development

12.15 Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc

12.15.1 Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc Corporation Information

12.15.2 Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc Products Offered

12.15.5 Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Lateral Transfer Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Lateral Transfer Devices Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

