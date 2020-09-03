LED Light Engine Market to Observe Rugged Expansion by 2027 – Acuity Brands, General Electric Company, Glamox, Hubbell

Global LED Light Engine Market – Scope of the Report

The LED Light Engine Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the LED Light Engine market.

The LED light engine (LLE) is a modern lighting technology with improved efficiency and better durability. These light engines can be used in place of conventional lamps. LED light engines are composed of LED chips mounted on a circuit board. Unlike traditional LED, LLEs eliminate the need of AC/DC transformer as they can directly connect to alternating current or AC power.

The study provides details such as the market share, Market Insights, Strategic Insights, Segmentation and key players in the LED Light Engine Market.

Competitive Landscape: LED Light Engine Market: Acuity Brands, Inc.,General Electric Company,Glamox Limited,Hubbell Incorporated,Ideal Industries Inc.,Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.,OSRAM GmbH,Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,Signify Holding,Zumtobel Lighting GmbH

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘LED Light Engine Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The LED light engine market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with rapid modernization coupled with infrastructural development. Moreover, initiatives by governing bodies towards the adoption of the energy-efficient lighting system and reduction in LED prices further contribute towards the growth of the LED light engine market. However, the lack of awareness among consumers about the installation cost and alternative technologies may hinder the growth of the LED light engine market in the future. On the other hand, the development of wireless technologies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the key players of the LED light engine market during the forecast period.

