Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Survey | Demand, Depth Analysis and Estimated Forecast 2020-2030

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market – Introduction

Light-gauge steel framing systems consist of structural frames fabricated using cold formed steel sections. These are made from a mixture of zinc and aluminum or coated with zinc to protect it from corrosion.

Light gauge steel frames can be used throughout a structure, including load-bearing exterior walls, non-load bearing interior walls, floor joists, curtain walls, and roof trusses.

In modern techniques of construction, users tend to opt for light gauge steel frames owing to its lightweight and recyclable property. In addition, it is found to be cost effective and minimal time consuming in the formation of civil structures as compared to traditional clay, stone, or brick.

The light steel frame structure system is usually used in residential and industrial construction such as office buildings, steel structure workshops, warehouses, and stadiums. Rapid growth in the construction sector across the globe is likely to boost the growth of the global light gauge steel framing market.

Rising Dependency on Light Gauge Steel Framing

Light gauge steel framing structures are gaining popularity in a wide range of construction activity across the globe. It has a long self-seismic period, and the effect of the seismic load is small, which is beneficial in resisting earthquakes. Implementation of stringent government laws and regulations regarding the usage of advanced civil engineering techniques in the construction sector has encouraged the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. These frames are made from 60% recycled steel which is used in a variety of roofing, modular structure design, and infill walling applications; it is found to be attractive among users as it is pollution-free and a source of raw material for green building technology. This is expected to lead to growth of the light gauge steel framing market across the globe in the future.

Rapid Growth in Construction Sector

Light gauge steel framing is widely used in building infrastructure, shopping malls, schools, hospitals, and offices. In recent years, with the rising cost of timber and wood, demand for light gauge steel framing has grown at a rapid pace in various industrial, public, residential, and commercial building construction owing to its high durability and cost effectiveness. Increasing investment by governments and the private sector in construction activity is expected to drive the global light gauge steel framing market. Several multinational players and government bodies are investing huge amounts in construction. This is also influencing the growth of the light gauge steel framing market.

Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market

The global Light gauge steel framing market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the light gauge steel framing market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the market in Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the light gauge steel framing market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The light gauge steel framing market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain a dominant region in the global light gauge steel framing market owing to increase in construction of residential and non-residential buildings in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Light Gauge Steel Framing Market

The global light gauge steel framing market is consolidated in nature owing to presence of global and regional players.

Major players across the globe are focused on offering cost effective light gauge steel framing to meet the requirement of end-users. In addition, players are also providing customized solutions by building pre-fabricated structures, which helps companies to save labor cost and time during construction.

A few of the key players operating in the global light gauge steel framing market are:

Arkitech Advanced Construction Technologies

Bluescope Steel Limited

Cemco

ClarkDietrich Building Systems

Craco Manufacturing Inc.

Emirates Building Systems

FRAMECAD Ltd.

Genesis Manazil Steel Framing

MRI Steel Framing LLC

Nipani Infra & Industries

QSI Interiors Ltd.

Quail Run Building Materials, Inc.

Saint Gobain SA

Steel Frame Solutions

Stowell Company Inc.

Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: Research Scope

Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, by Type

Long Span

Skeleton

Wall bearing

Global Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The report on the global light gauge steel framing market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by TMR are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at TMR helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

